MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in Iraq

MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in Iraq

ANKARA
MİT ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK member in Iraq

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized a local leader of the PKK in an operation in Iraq’s Duhok governorate.

Eyvaz Beyaz, code-named Zerdeşt Karadeniz, was wanted by Interpol with a red notice and was in the gray category of the Defense Ministry’s wanted list.

The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

Beyaz was found to carry out an armed attack on a gendarmerie vehicle in the northern province of Sinop’s Gerze district in October 2010 and a police vehicle in the Boyabat district in April 2011. He was also involved in the bomb attack against the gendarmerie command in the nearby province of Trabzon’s Düzköy district in June 2012.

Upon a notification obtained by the MİT that he was planning to take action in the metropolitan cities of Türkiye, Beyaz was neutralized during an operation in Iraq’s Gara region.

Beyaz joined the rural staff of the organization in 1994 and returned to Iraq in 2015 from Türkiye, where he moved to in 2006. He then took a responsible role in the organization’s “special power structure.”

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

MIT, Northern Iraq,

TÜRKIYE İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum

İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum
LATEST NEWS

  1. İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum

    İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum

  2. Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

    Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

  3. Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 22 dead

    Tourist boat capsizes in southern India, at least 22 dead

  4. Wagner says Russia promises enough ammo to stay in Bakhmut

    Wagner says Russia promises enough ammo to stay in Bakhmut

  5. Osman Hamdi painting to go on display in NY

    Osman Hamdi painting to go on display in NY
Recommended
İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum

İmamoğlu’s election bus attacked with stones in Erzurum
Tornado slams Mersin, injures 13

Tornado slams Mersin, injures 13
First Turkish professor to become rector of US university

First Turkish professor to become rector of US university
Boats set sail for the first Bosphorus race of the year

Boats set sail for the first Bosphorus race of the year
Health professionals in quake zone experience housing problems: Survey

Health professionals in quake zone experience housing problems: Survey
73-year-old traveler visits over 50 countries

73-year-old traveler visits over 50 countries
WORLD Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

President Xi Jinping will host a two-day summit with the leaders of five Central Asian nations next week, Beijing said on Monday, as China moves to increase its influence in the region.

ECONOMY Construction materials production down in February

Construction materials production down in February

The construction materials production industry’s output declined by 10.3 percent in February from a year ago, according to data from the Association of Turkish Construction Material Producers (İMSAD).

SPORTS Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby to cap tumultuous week

Mage roared from off the pace to win the 149th Kentucky Derby on May 6, launching U.S. racing’s Triple Crown campaign as two more horse deaths on cast a pall on proceedings at Churchill Downs.