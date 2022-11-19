MIT neutralizes senior PKK leader in N Iraq

ANKARA

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized Norşin Afrin, a senior leader of the so-called PKK’s women structuring, and four terrorists with an operation organized in the Gara region in northern Iraq.

Upon the intelligence that Afrin would be arriving in the Gara region in order to manage terrorist acts to be taken against the security forces, MİT neutralized Afrin and her four guards within the scope of the operation.

According to information obtained from security sources, Afrin, who joined the terrorist organization in the early 2000s, participated in various terrorist acts in Türkiye.

Joining the so-called special force structuring that organized the actions carried out in metropolitan regions in the following years, Afrin became one of the leaders of the terrorist organization.

Afrin was also responsible for managing terrorist acts in the Operation Claw-Lock regions.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target PKK hideouts in northern Iraq’s Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In its over 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.