MIT neutralizes senior PKK leader in N Iraq

MIT neutralizes senior PKK leader in N Iraq

ANKARA
MIT neutralizes senior PKK leader in N Iraq

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized Norşin Afrin, a senior leader of the so-called PKK’s women structuring, and four terrorists with an operation organized in the Gara region in northern Iraq.

Upon the intelligence that Afrin would be arriving in the Gara region in order to manage terrorist acts to be taken against the security forces, MİT neutralized Afrin and her four guards within the scope of the operation.

According to information obtained from security sources, Afrin, who joined the terrorist organization in the early 2000s, participated in various terrorist acts in Türkiye.

Joining the so-called special force structuring that organized the actions carried out in metropolitan regions in the following years, Afrin became one of the leaders of the terrorist organization.

Afrin was also responsible for managing terrorist acts in the Operation Claw-Lock regions.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target PKK hideouts in northern Iraq’s Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions.

In its over 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

MIT,

ARTS & LIFE Axed Australian TV soap ‘Neighbours’ set for revival

Axed Australian TV soap ‘Neighbours’ set for revival
MOST POPULAR

  1. Roman Empire’s legionary cemetery unearthed

    Roman Empire’s legionary cemetery unearthed

  2. Istanbul welcomes rainfall as dams dry up

    Istanbul welcomes rainfall as dams dry up

  3. Türkiye expresses solidarity with Poland after missile strike

    Türkiye expresses solidarity with Poland after missile strike

  4. Chagall painting stolen by Nazis sells for $7.4 mn at US auction

    Chagall painting stolen by Nazis sells for $7.4 mn at US auction

  5. 1 mln students in vocational education centers: Ministry

    1 mln students in vocational education centers: Ministry
Recommended
Ministry aims to add more assets to UNESCO heritage list

Ministry aims to add more assets to UNESCO heritage list
‘Co-Art Co-Act’ represents UN’s sustainable goals

‘Co-Art Co-Act’ represents UN’s sustainable goals
Antalya welcomes more than 13 million tourists

Antalya welcomes more than 13 million tourists
190 people died in traffic accidents in October

190 people died in traffic accidents in October
Union head arrested for ‘bread’ remarks released

Union head arrested for ‘bread’ remarks released
Albanian court orders extradition of fugitive crypto boss

Albanian court orders extradition of fugitive crypto boss
WORLD Saudi crown prince immune from Khashoggi suit: US govt

Saudi crown prince immune from Khashoggi suit: US govt

The US government recommended on Thursday that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was immune from legal action over the 2018 murder of a dissident journalist, according to court documents.

ECONOMY Tencent wins first game licence in 18 months

Tencent wins first game licence in 18 months

China has granted tech giant Tencent its first licence for a video game in 18 months, ending a dry spell that had threatened its position as the world’s top game maker.

SPORTS ‘Sultans of the Net’ to play EuroVolley group matches in Germany

‘Sultans of the Net’ to play EuroVolley group matches in Germany

Turkish women’s national volleyball team, nicknamed “Sultans of the Net,” will play its group matches of the 2023 CEV European Volleyball Championship in Germany.