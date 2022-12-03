MİT ‘neutralizes’ PKK local leader in N Syria

ANKARA - İhlas News Agency
A PKK’s local leader of Tel Tamer town in Syria’s northeast, Muhammed Nasır, has been neutralized by the National Intelligence Organization (MİT).

According to information obtained from security sources, Nasır, code-named Kemal Pir, has been a threat to border security with his infiltration through the line in the Operation Peace Spring region.

Nasır, who was an expert on missiles, played a leading role in the preparation of sabotage actions carried out in this region, together with the brigade he commanded.

Listed by the MİT because of these actions, he was neutralized in an operation in Syria.

Meanwhile, following the information that Azad Öngüç, a PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG member, code-named Canfeda Alman, had entered the country by hiding under the trailer of a truck, the gendarmerie teams stopped the truck in the southeastern province of Şırnak’s Silopi district.

Öngüç, wanted for “destroying the unity of the state and the integrity of the country” and “deliberate killing,” was caught in the truck.

Two other people in the truck, who were found to have helped Öngüç enter the country, were also detained in the operation.

Öngüç had been the bodyguard of İskan Akyüz, code-named Hakkı Gabar, the organization’s Türkiye head, for a long time.

After the completion of the judicial proceedings, the terrorist was arrested by the court and sent to prison.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

