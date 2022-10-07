MIT neutralizes local PKK leader in Syria

ANKARA
National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has neutralized a PKK terrorist, who worked for the organization as so-called Kobani governor while the terrorist was one of those responsible for the assassination of a prosecutor in the eastern province of Tunceli in 2012.

Following the investigation regarding the PKK terrorist Hasan Demirtaş, codenamed Koçero Batman/ Koçer Amed, an operation was held in the Syrian border town of Kobani.

Demirtaş, who joined the terrorist organization in 2001, participated in the activities of the organization against security forces in Tunceli and the border province of Hakkari.

In 2012, he took part in the terrorist attack in Tunceli, where public prosecutor Murat Uzun and a taxi driver were killed.

The terrorist carried out high level administrative and militaristic works on Türkiye’s borders, while he moved to Iraq in 2014 and then to Syria in 2016.

Demirtaş was appointed as so-called governor of Kobani province in 2020.

He instructed and directed actions against the security forces along the Turkish border during his last appointment.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

