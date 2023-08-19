MİT nabs man who cloned Erdoğan’s voice with AI for fraud

ANKARA

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has caught an individual attempting to defraud businesspeople and high-level public officials by mimicking President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's voice using artificial intelligence.

Following the information acquired by MİT regarding an individual's attempt to exploit an AI application to clone Erdoğan's voice for personal gain, an investigation was initiated.

Using this voice cloning, the suspect reached out to business figures from over 10 different phone numbers registered under foreign identities.

The MİT successfully determined the individual's identity and location. With the assistance of sensitive operations within MİT's cyber security units, the suspect was promptly apprehended and transferred to law enforcement authorities.

MİT officials emphasized the necessity for citizens to exercise caution against such attempts related to cybercrimes, stressing that stronger measures against voice and identity fraud will be taken to bolster security. With the global proliferation of artificial intelligence, applications like deepfakes, particularly voice cloning, have led to an increase in instances of fraudulent activities, while the malevolent utilization of such applications also poses a simultaneous cyber security threat.