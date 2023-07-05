MİT captures seven spies linked with Mossad, says local media

ISTANBUL
The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has apprehended seven specially trained spies believed to be working for the Israeli spy service Mossad, local media has claimed.

These spies were discovered operating in Türkiye, tracking and targeting individuals of Middle Eastern origin, according to private broadcaster CNN Türk’s latest report.

The intelligence operation revealed that the captured were engaged in a sophisticated scheme involving the creation of fake websites. Through these deceptive platforms, the spies enticed their targeted individuals to access the sites, subsequently enabling the infiltrators to gain access to their mobile phones and extract valuable information.

Reports indicate that the operatives were part of a covert unit referred to as a “ghost cell,” which had received specialized training in Mossad’s exclusive camps abroad. It has been determined that the sensitive information obtained by the spies was ultimately transmitted to Mossad cells situated outside Türkiye.

Following the operation, all seven individuals were taken into custody by Istanbul police. During interrogations, they admitted to their involvement in the espionage activities.

The Turkish authorities are now closely monitoring a total of 56 individuals believed to be associated with nine separate Mossad cells operating within the country, CNN Türk reported, suggesting that these individuals are suspected of working on behalf of the Israeli intelligence agency and are considered high-priority targets for investigation.

