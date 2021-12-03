MİT brings two PKK terrorists to Turkey

ANKARA

The National Intelligence National Organization (MİT) has brought two PKK terrorists, who had been operating in northern Iraq, to Turkey.

The intelligence service had been closely monitoring the activities of the terrorist Emrah Adıgüzel and Pervin Arslan for some time, security sources said.

Adıgüzel, who was once the bodyguard of Duran Kalkan, a senior PKK terrorist, for two years, was responsible for the PKK’s the intelligence gathering operations in the Sinjar region in northern Iraq, the sources said. He jointed the terrorist organization in 2012.

The terror organization send him to Iran in 2020.

According to the sources, Pervin Arslan, who joined the PKK in 2014, was active the Metina region in northern Iraq as well as in northern Syria. She was part of the terrorist organization’s units responsible for attacks, sabotage and assassination. The MİT separately carried out an operation in northern Iraq’s Gara region in which two PKK terrorists were “neutralized,” security sources said.

The operation was conducted on Nov.29.

Earlier this week, in another operation the country’s intelligence organization neutralized two terrorists in northern Iraq.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.