MİT brings two PKK terrorists to Turkey

  • December 03 2021 07:00:00

MİT brings two PKK terrorists to Turkey

ANKARA
MİT brings two PKK terrorists to Turkey

The National Intelligence National Organization (MİT) has brought two PKK terrorists, who had been operating in northern Iraq, to Turkey.

The intelligence service had been closely monitoring the activities of the terrorist Emrah Adıgüzel and Pervin Arslan for some time, security sources said.

Adıgüzel, who was once the bodyguard of Duran Kalkan, a senior PKK terrorist, for two years, was responsible for the PKK’s the intelligence gathering operations in the Sinjar region in northern Iraq, the sources said. He jointed the terrorist organization in 2012.

The terror organization send him to Iran in 2020.

According to the sources, Pervin Arslan, who joined the PKK in 2014, was active the Metina region in northern Iraq as well as in northern Syria. She was part of the terrorist organization’s units responsible for attacks, sabotage and assassination. The MİT separately carried out an operation in northern Iraq’s Gara region in which two PKK terrorists were “neutralized,” security sources said.

The operation was conducted on Nov.29.

Earlier this week, in another operation the country’s intelligence organization neutralized two terrorists in northern Iraq.
The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

MIT,

TURKEY Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

    Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

  2. Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

    Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

    Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

  4. Antalya welcomes 9 million holidaymakers

    Antalya welcomes 9 million holidaymakers

  5. Turkey to follow China’s economic growth strategy: Erdoğan

    Turkey to follow China’s economic growth strategy: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan
Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral relations over phone

Erdoğan, Putin discuss bilateral relations over phone

Hike in pet food prices concerning animal lovers

Hike in pet food prices concerning animal lovers
Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions
Minister renews calls for getting jabbed, following rules

Minister renews calls for getting jabbed, following rules
EU provides additional funds for refugees in Turkey

EU provides additional funds for refugees in Turkey
Turkey rejects Syria’s statement targeting its territorial integrity

Turkey rejects Syria’s statement targeting its territorial integrity
WORLD Baldwin: ’Someone is responsible’ for shooting, but ’not me’

Baldwin: ’Someone is responsible’ for shooting, but ’not me’

Alec Baldwin said he feels incredible sadness and regret over the shooting that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set, but not guilt.
ECONOMY Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two settlements in Turkey have been included in the U.N.’s Best Tourism Villages list, the U.N. World Tourism Organizations (UNWTO) have said.

SPORTS Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor extended its points difference with the closest rival to 10 points after Week 14 games, bolstering its fans’ hopes that the 28-year longing for the league trophy will be over this season.