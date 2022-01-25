‘Mission: Impossible 7’ delayed once again due to pandemic

LOS ANGELES

The release of “Mission: Impossible 7” has been further delayed from September 2022 to July 2023, The Independent had reported.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance have announced that the forthcoming “Mission: Impossible” films had run into further pandemic-related disruptions.

Their joint statement read: “After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic.”

“Mission: Impossible 8,” which was previously scheduled for release in July 2023, will instead open on June 28 the following year.

In March 2020, shooting on “Mission: Impossible 7” was put on hiatus when the first lockdown was enforced.

In December 2020, an audio recording of Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise shouting at crew for breaking COVID-19 protocols was leaked. Cruise later addressed the rant in an interview with Empire magazine, explaining that he was motivated by a desire to prevent any further delays in shooting.

In June 2021, 14 members of the Mission: Impossible 7 crew tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test results surfaced during routine testing shortly after Cruise shot a scene set in a nightclub. Four dancers initially tested positive, followed by 10 other crew members.