‘Missing man’ joins search efforts looking for himself

BURSA

A man said to be missing in the northwestern province of Bursa “accidentally” joined his own search party for hours before realizing he was the person they were looking for.



Beyhan Mutlu, 50, started drinking alcohol with a friend in a summer house in the İnegöl district late on Sept. 29.



At the end of the booze-party, his friend left the house thinking that Mutlu also left to go to his house at the district center. However, Mutlu, having been drunk, fell asleep at the summer house.



When he failed to return, his wife and friend alerted local authorities and a search party was sent out early on Sept. 30.



After waking up at the same hours of the day, Mutlu stumbled upon the search party and decided to join them without knowing who they were looking for.



After a while, members of the search party began calling his name. When he understood that they were looking for him, he said, “I am here.”



His disappearance made it to the headlines on newspapers globally.



When asked how he felt about it, he said, “Hi to the world. Whatever happened, happened. I don’t care.”



In an interview with Demirören News Agency, he admitted that he searched for himself with the search party members for more than half an hour.



“When they called my name, I broke out in a cold sweat,” he said.