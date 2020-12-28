Missing children of Cyprus given final resting place after 46 years

  • December 28 2020 07:00:00

Missing children of Cyprus given final resting place after 46 years

GAZİMAĞUSA
Missing children of Cyprus given final resting place after 46 years

Forty-six years after they were killed, 14 children who fell victim to Greek Cypriot terrorist organization EOKA-B’s violence, they have been given a final resting place.

The remains of a total of 14 children, seven girls and seven boys between the ages of four months and 15 years old, were buried with a state ceremony on Dec. 26 with the participation of the Turkish Cypriot leadership and officials.

At an emotionally charged funeral, the relatives of the victims joined Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and other dignitaries at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Maratha village of the divided island.

Speaking at the ceremony, Gürsel Benan, who heads an association for families of victims, said they remembered with deep sorrow the brutal attacks EOKA-B carried out against civilians from 16-months to 95-year-olds and the bitter face of the war.

Pointing out that the right to live is innate and inalienable, Benan noted that in a situation where the right to life is destroyed, other human rights cannot be mentioned.

On Aug. 14, 1974, a group of Greek Cypriot fanatics from neighboring villages and flanked by Greek Cypriot soldiers raided three Turkish villages: Maratha, Santalaris and Aloda in Gazimağusa (Famagusta) district.

The militants rounded up 126 Turkish Cypriots in a village square and executed those resisting the roundup, while the rest who did not resist were taken outside the village and were buried together after they were killed.

Turkish Cyprus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

    Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

  2. Chinese vaccine delivery to Turkey postponed '1-2 days'

    Chinese vaccine delivery to Turkey postponed '1-2 days'

  3. Turkey targets vaccinating up to 35 million people by March, says health minister

    Turkey targets vaccinating up to 35 million people by March, says health minister

  4. Turkish foreign policy in 2020 and prospects for 2021

    Turkish foreign policy in 2020 and prospects for 2021

  5. BioNTech 'very happy' to help Turkey, says co-founder

    BioNTech 'very happy' to help Turkey, says co-founder
Recommended
Four killed as minibus collides with truck in Hakkari

Four killed as minibus collides with truck in Hakkari
Ankara welcomes new Yemeni government

Ankara welcomes new Yemeni government
Turkey trains Libyan Navy in underwater warfare

Turkey trains Libyan Navy in underwater warfare

Chinese vaccine delivery to Turkey postponed 1-2 days

Chinese vaccine delivery to Turkey postponed '1-2 days'

Writer of Turkish national anthem commemorated

Writer of Turkish national anthem commemorated
Cemetery plots for sale in Istanbul for $264,000 on black market

Cemetery plots for sale in Istanbul for $264,000 on black market
WORLD Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reporting

Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reporting

A Chinese citizen journalist was jailed for four years for her livestream reporting from Wuhan as the COVID-19 outbreak unfurled, her lawyer said on Dec. 28, almost a year after details of an "unknown viral pneumonia" surfaced in the central China city.
ECONOMY Turkey to raise minimum wage by 21.56% in 2021

Turkey to raise minimum wage by 21.56% in 2021

Turkey is raising its minimum wage by 21.56% as of Jan. 1, the country's family, labor and social services minister announced on Dec. 28. 
SPORTS Başakşehir salvage draw against 10-man Kasımpaşa

Başakşehir salvage draw against 10-man Kasımpaşa

Medipol Başakşehir drew 2-2 with Kasımpaşa on Dec. 27 in the Turkish Süper Lig.