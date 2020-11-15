‘Miss Uganda 2020’ beauty contest held in Istanbul’s suburb amid pandemic

ISTANBUL
A night club hosted the “Miss Uganda 2020” beauty contest in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district, violating the regulations in line with the COVID-19 pandemic in which all the entertainment venues are supposed to stay closed until further orders to check the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

Footage and images posted on social media show that the group held a concert and organized a party along with the beauty contest, violating the COVID-19 measures amid a nationwide surge of new infections that shows no signs of slowing down.

The photos revealed that none of the participants adhered to the COVID-19 measures, showing a careless attitude towards wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

The footage also showed that both the guests and contestants danced for a long time after the contest.

People present at the event were served alcoholic beverages in glass cups, which stands in violation of the rules implemented for entertainment venues during the pandemic.

The nightclub’s owner, identified only by the initials M.K., was sent to the courthouse after being detained.

Apart from the recent breach, the nightclub has been found to have violated the regulations earlier too.

The authorities also sealed the nightclub two weeks ago as it failed to comply with the COVID-19 measures, according to Demirören News Agency.

Located in Istanbul’s European side, Esenyurt is one of the cosmopolitan districts of the metropolis as it hosts many migrants from different parts of the world.

Bars, discotheques and nightclubs across all 81 provinces of Turkey closed in March as a precaution against the COVID-19.

