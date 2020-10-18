Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan

  • October 18 2020 16:16:00

Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan

ŞIRNAK
Minsk Group chairs supplying weapons to Armenia: Erdoğan

The Minsk Group chairs, the United States, Russia and France, are supplying weapons to Armenia in the ongoing armed conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, slamming the Armenian government for breaching a ceasefire over the weekend.

“Why is Turkey siding with Azerbaijan? You know about the Minsk trio: The United States, Russia and France. Whose side are they on? They are with Armenia. Do they give Armenia all sorts of armed support? Yes, they do,” Erdoğan told a provincial convention in the southeastern province of Şırnak on Oct. 18.

Azerbaijan is in an effort to liberate its territories from the occupation of Armenia, and there cannot be anything more normal and natural than this, Erdoğan said, reiterating his criticism for the international community, particularly the Minsk Group formed in 1994 to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh problem. Armenia had occupied the region that belongs to Azerbaijan in the early days of the independence of former Soviet republics.

“These three countries of the Minsk Group did not allow negotiations for 30 years and did not give its territories back to Azerbaijan,” Erdoğan stated. Azerbaijan is therefore fighting to get its lands back from Armenia, and the clashes have shown that the Azerbaijani army will surely be victorious, he added.

“The West is not on Azerbaijan’s side. It was once again Armenia that violated the ceasefire. Does the West speak up about it? But when Turkey speaks up about it, they complain ‘Turkey never keeps silent,’” he suggested.

US has 24 bases in Syria

Turkey will always continue to side with the oppressed and his existence and role in Syria, Libya and elsewhere in line with this understanding, the president said, criticizing those who question Turkey’s influence in Libya or Syria.

“We have a 911-kilometer-long border with Syria. Shouldn’t we secure our borders?” asked Erdoğan, recalling the existence of the terrorist groups along the Turkish-Syrian border.

“The United States has 24 bases in Syria. What business might they have in Syria, 11,000 kilometers away from the U.S.? In addition, they supplied 3,000 trucks full of military equipment and weapons,” he said, recalling Washington’s continued support to the YPG in the fight against ISIL.

Turkey considers the YPG as the Syrian affiliate of the PKK and, therefore, a terrorist group.

Russian Wagner Group in Libya

In Libya, Turkey stands with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), Erdoğan said, slamming Russia’s mercenary group, the Wagner Group, for supporting General Khalifa Haftar who long tried to capture Tripoli from the GNA forces.

“We will be present where oppression exists,” Erdoğan stated.

Turkey provides assistance to the GNA in defending Tripoli against Haftar forces and has paved the way for the creation of a balance between the two rival sides.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey will not stay silent to Armenia's attacks in Azerbaijan: Ministry

    Turkey will not stay silent to Armenia's attacks in Azerbaijan: Ministry

  2. On ship, Turkish leader announces 85 bln cubic metres of additional gas find

    On ship, Turkish leader announces 85 bln cubic metres of additional gas find

  3. Turkish Cypriots to determine leader in neck-and-neck election

    Turkish Cypriots to determine leader in neck-and-neck election

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Turkey to introduce new virus measures

    Turkey to introduce new virus measures
Recommended
Turkey will not stay silent to Armenias attacks in Azerbaijan: Ministry

Turkey will not stay silent to Armenia's attacks in Azerbaijan: Ministry
Turkeys top diplomat greets new Paraguayan counterpart

Turkey's top diplomat greets new Paraguayan counterpart
Armenia continues to commit war crimes: FM Çavuşoğlu

Armenia continues to commit 'war crimes': FM Çavuşoğlu
Turkey seeks solution-oriented approach by EU to east Med issues

Turkey seeks 'solution-oriented approach' by EU to east Med issues
Turkish, Ukrainian cooperation deepens: Erdoğan

Turkish, Ukrainian cooperation deepens: Erdoğan
Erdoğan, Trudeau discuss issues via telephone

Erdoğan, Trudeau discuss issues via telephone
WORLD UN arms embargoes on Iran expire despite US objections

UN arms embargoes on Iran expire despite US objections

A decade-long U.N. arms embargo on Iran that barred it from purchasing foreign weapons like tanks and fighter jets expired on Oct. 18 as planned under its nuclear deal with world powers, despite objections from the United States.
ECONOMY Black Sea gas could meet 14 mln households needs for 25 years

Black Sea gas could meet 14 mln households' needs for 25 years

Turkey's giant natural gas discovery in the Black Sea revised to 405 billion cubic meters (bcm) with the new 85 bcm of reserves in the Sakarya gas field taken into account could meet 100 percent of the natural gas consumption of 14 million Turkish households for about 25 years.
SPORTS Turkish basketball coach Kunter tests COVID-19 positive

Turkish basketball coach Kunter tests COVID-19 positive

A Turkish basketball head coach in France, Erman Kunter tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Oct. 17.