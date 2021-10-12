Ministry, UN Women launch gender-responsive budgeting seminars

  October 12 2021

ANKARA
Awareness-raising seminars on gender-responsive budgeting (GRB) for senior managers have started in the capital Ankara in partnership with U.N. Women and the Family and Social Services Ministry.

Attended by more than 100 heads of departments from around 25 line ministries and central public institutions and organizations, the seminars aim to raise awareness on gender-responsive planning and budgeting and develop practices accordingly.

Compiled under six sessions, the seminars will last until Oct. 15.

Seminars will provide necessary information to senior managers to ensure that public institutions’ planning and budgeting processes are carried out through a gender-responsive perspective.

Gülser Ustaoğlu, the general director of the status of women at the ministry, emphasized the importance of the seminars, saying, “We need to continue our efforts to achieve equality between women and men across society, within politics, education and the economy. Therefore, we need to adopt an equality-based approach to meet different needs and priorities of women and men across public service provision.”

“I believe our project will empower both women and men in our country,” she added.

Covering the period of 2020-2023, the project is designed to support women’s and men’s access to equal rights and opportunities through gender-responsive budgeting. Within this framework, the seminars target mainstreaming gender-responsive budgeting across public institutions and organizations.

Emphasizing the project, Zeliha Ünaldı, U.N. Women Turkey programmes manager, said: “The seminars will continue to be held in the coming period, increasing in number and diversifying. We can only reach a society where everyone can enjoy equal and just rights and opportunities by establishing a sustainable system where everyone’s needs are met.”

Gender-responsive budgeting is an application of gender mainstreaming in the budgetary processes. GRB enables budgeting and planning processes to incorporate a gender perspective at all levels and meets the different needs and priorities of women and men.

