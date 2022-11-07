Ministry to target problems related to stray animals

ANKARA

As the diagnosis of rabies in a 10-year-old in the eastern province of Bitlis has rekindled the discussions about stray animals whose estimated number exceeds 8 million, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has allocated 100 million Turkish Liras ($5.3 million) for the neutering of stray animals and the construction of shelters for them.

Within the “street animal rehabilitation” project, the ministry allocated 32 million liras for the neutering of stray animals and 68 million liras for the construction of animal shelters.

The ministry allocated 200 liras from the 2023 budget per animal registered to the Animal Protection and Information System (HAYBİS).

It is estimated that there are more than 8 million stray animals in Türkiye, while the projects and supports implemented for the purpose of breeding animals and preventing threats they may pose are carried out under the coordination of the ministry.

In this regard, a total of 72 million liras of financial support was provided to 88 local governments between 2009 and 2022 for the construction of temporary animal shelters for stray animals, while the total amount allocated for their neutering between 2017 and 2022 was 25 million liras.

A total of 2.3 million stray animals were vaccinated by local governments, around 2 million animals were neutered and 479.000 animals were adopted from nursing homes between 2004 and September 2022, according to the ministry’s data.

During the inspections, 26 million liras of administrative fine was imposed regarding animal rights violations between 2017 and 2021, and 6.2 million liras as of July, 2022.

Canine-mediated rabies was reported in 15 countries between 2013 and 2022, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Rabies causes nearly 59,000 deaths worldwide each year, with 95 percent of cases occurring in Africa and Asia, while 99 percent of rabies deaths are caused by rabid dogs.