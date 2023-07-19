Ministry to provide smart agriculture training to farmers

ANKARA
The Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has announced that it will provide smart agriculture training to a total of 43,000 farmers in order to ensure the sustainable utilization of natural resources and promote water conservation in agriculture.

Climate change, population growth, conflicts and pandemics have once again highlighted the importance of food access, while technological advancements have increasingly emphasized the sustainability of resources in the field of agriculture.

In this regard, the ministry recently launched the "Türkiye Smart Climate and Competitive Agricultural Growth Project" (TUCSAP), carried out in collaboration with the World Bank, to facilitate production planning, preserve agricultural land and water resources, reduce input costs, and ensure affordable food prices for consumers.

As part of the project, which has a budget of over $341 million, nearly 43,000 farmers will be trained to apply smart agriculture technologies.

The training is expected to alleviate pressure on natural resources in agriculture, while the use of smart technologies will be promoted to improve resource efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and contribute to agricultural sustainability.

The ministry will also create a digital platform to gather agricultural data under one roof. Additionally, a soil database will be developed, and a national soil archive building will be constructed to monitor the health of Türkiye’s soil treasure.

