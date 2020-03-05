Ministry to open special education kindergartens

ANKARA – Anadolu Agency

The Education Ministry will open special education kindergartens and special education schools providing primary education.

Deputy Education Minister Mahmut Özer pointed to the importance of accessibility as well as the quality of the service provided in special education.

There are 52 special education kindergartens in 28 provinces across the country and the ministry plans to expand the special education kindergarten to all provinces.

Özer said that they will increase this number to 58 by opening 30 additional kindergartens in the first six months of this year.

“We will ensure that at least one kindergarten serves in 81 provinces. In addition, we will increase the special education kindergarten service in 76 districts to 81 districts as of this month,” he said.

Thus, there will be no province without special education kindergarten and special education kindergarten,” he noted.

“We aim both improving the quality and making sure that people have easy access to those special education centers in every city,” Özer said, adding that in the first half of this year 30 additional special education schools would be launched.