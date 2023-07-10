Ministry to further step up efforts on illegal migration

ANKARA

Interior Ali Yerlikaya Minister has announced that the measures to detect and combat illegal migration will continue to intensify following the evening inspections conducted last week.

The fight against irregular migration has been identified as a top priority by the ministry, with efforts being made not only in Istanbul but also across all 81 provinces, Yerlikaya said.

The initial inspection carried out late on July 5 resulted in the apprehension of 354 illegal immigrants. A total of 1,482 foreign nationals were subjected to control measures during the audit, and 25 tour boats on the strait underwent inspections as well.

Yerlikaya emphasized the importance of adhering to "civilizational values" during these efforts, stating that they could not act against them. The minister assured that the struggle against illegal immigration would continue to intensify with determination and he expects visible progress in this area within the next four to five months.

The inspections and measures target individuals who have entered Türkiye illegally, worked without permission, or overstayed their visa exemption or residence period.

If a foreigner possesses a valid passport or travel document, deportation becomes much easier, as they can be promptly sent back by purchasing a plane ticket, Yerlikaya explained. However, if the person lacks these documents, the consulate of their home country is contacted to obtain the necessary paperwork.

"In cases where the foreigner has the financial means, they will buy their own plane ticket. If not, the travel expenses are covered by the ministry's budget," he said. "We also effectively utilize return support programs provided by international organizations and obtain financing from them."

Additionally, the minister revealed that an entry ban has been imposed on foreigners who have been deported.