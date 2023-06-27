Ministry to expand vertical farming

Ministry to expand vertical farming

Meltem Özgenç - ISTANBUL
Ministry to expand vertical farming

Vertical farming, a type of agriculture practice that has the ability to produce up to 40 times more produce than conventional farming techniques, is currently seeing a rapid expansion under the leadership of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

Following the decreasing availability of agricultural lands all over the world and the climate crisis, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry aims to accelerate the vertical farming practice which will change the view of agriculture.

With the vertical farming application only using LED lights, tomatoes, cucumbers, watermelons, watermelons, peppers, eggplants, zucchini, melons and strawberries can be easily grown underground (in the basements of apartment buildings or ship hangars) without the need for daylight. With this system, water savings of up to 95 percent can be achieved and up to 40 times more crops can be obtained anywhere compared to traditional farming methods.

The Ministry stated that the Istanbul Indoor Vertical Agriculture Center, where vertical agriculture is currently carried out at a depth of 30 meters on the eighth floor under the ground and in an area of 700 square meters, is the second largest vertical agricultural production unit in the world, and that this technology will also provide the opportunity to grow produce under the sea or in space.

The ministry noted that vertical agriculture can also be carried out in city centers with this technology. Thus, the supply in the market will be balanced, and access to healthy food at a more affordable price will be ensured.

Turkish,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank

Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank

    Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank

  2. ‘Century of Türkiye’ to be built on reforms: Erdoğan

    ‘Century of Türkiye’ to be built on reforms: Erdoğan

  3. UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

    UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

  4. As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

    As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

  5. Putin accuses West of wanting Russians 'to kill each other' in mutiny

    Putin accuses West of wanting Russians 'to kill each other' in mutiny
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank

Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank
‘Century of Türkiye’ to be built on reforms: Erdoğan

‘Century of Türkiye’ to be built on reforms: Erdoğan
Erdoğan congratulates Greek PM on election win

Erdoğan congratulates Greek PM on election win
Over 46,000 irregular migrants deported this year: Minister

Over 46,000 irregular migrants deported this year: Minister
All 81 provinces to undergo urban transformation: Ministry

All 81 provinces to undergo urban transformation: Ministry
32 mln tons pass through grain corridor: Minister

32 mln tons pass through grain corridor: Minister
Tent cities in Hatay scorching from extreme heat

Tent cities in Hatay scorching from extreme heat
WORLD As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims crowded Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat on Tuesday, the climax of a potentially record-breaking hajj pilgrimage held in fierce summer heat.
ECONOMY UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

A delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recently held talks in the Turkish capital to discuss investment opportunities ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s expected visit to the Gulf nation.
SPORTS Urfa Aslanı wins 97th Gazi Race

Urfa Aslanı wins 97th Gazi Race

The racehorse called Urfa Aslanı, steered by jockey Mehmet Kaya, has claimed victory in this year’s historic 97th edition of the Gazi Race, a celebration of the famous leader Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.