Ministry to develop social risk map to address violence incidents

ANKARA
In a bid to tackle the rising surge in crime and violence incidents in Türkiye, the authorities will compile a social risk map across the country, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş has announced.

“The social risk map will help identify the number of elderly and disabled individuals, juveniles pushed to crime, victims of violence and women facing threats in neighborhoods and households,” Göktaş stated following a cabinet meeting.

She noted that the findings will render it possible to identify the preventative and protective measures that are unique to each city, district, neighborhood and even household.

Announcing the launch of a pilot study, Göktaş noted that after developing a social risk map for the country’s 81 provinces and 922 districts, they will have access to all data obtained on a single screen.

This social risk map will provide the basis for a more comprehensive understanding of societal issues, including addiction, child abuse and violence against women, she noted.

The initiative, as part of the ministry’s new system of appointing a family adviser to every household across the country, will mark a significant step in terms of shielding families from dangers and threats, according to Göktaş.

Noting that each family will have a family counselor within the scope of this system, she stressed that they aim to facilitate the process of providing social service to the citizens.

“With this transformation, we hope to avert potential harm from social disruptions before they escalate into incidences. Our objective with this approach is to stop domestic violence, abuse and disputes before they arise,” she noted.

As part of these efforts, they are also collaborating closely with the justice, interior, education, health and youth and sports ministries, among other pertinent organizations.

She noted that these joint efforts will enable the relevant organizations to respond more effectively to issues before they occur.

These efforts are a response to a surge in crime rates nationwide, especially violence against women, highlighted by the recent brutal murders of two women in Istanbul on the same day, which sparked widespread outrage.

Femicide and violence against women in Türkiye are pervasive, particularly at the hands of spouses. Intimate partner violence is one of the most common forms of violence experienced by women worldwide and in Türkiye.

Statistics indicate that 42 percent of women are murdered by their husbands, 10 percent by former spouses, 9 percent by their fathers, 5 percent by former partners and another 5 percent by relatives.

