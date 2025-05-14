Ministry takes steps to protect Hatay bird sanctuary

Ministry takes steps to protect Hatay bird sanctuary

HATAY
Ministry takes steps to protect Hatay bird sanctuary

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has launched efforts to designate Milleyha Bird Sanctuary in the southern province of Hatay as a protected natural site.

Located in the Samandağ district and spanning approximately 300 hectares, Milleyha is a critical stopover for migratory birds and a nesting area for green sea turtles.

It is considered one of Türkiye’s most biologically diverse wetlands, hosting 312 bird species.

In 2021, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry designated the area as a wetland of regional importance, but this status was deemed insufficient for long-term protection.

As a result, the environment ministry stepped in to initiate the process of declaring it a natural protected site.

The move follows instructions from the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, following his meeting with birdwatcher Emin Yoğurtcuoğlu to discuss the sanctuary’s ecological significance.

As the next step, the General Directorate for Protection of Natural Assets initiated a comprehensive study to transform the site’s status. Once the site is officially registered, human activities in the area will be regulated under laws.

A preliminary report prepared by scientists highlights the presence of numerous endangered species in Milleyha, including 284 bird species from 62 families, 24 butterfly species, 12 reptiles, seven mammals, three amphibians and various plant species.

Based on this preliminary report, the ministry, in cooperation with experts, will also prepare an ecologically based scientific research report for the region.

 

Environment Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

    Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

  2. Russia uncertain whether Ukraine's delegation plans to attend Istanbul talks

    Russia uncertain whether Ukraine's delegation plans to attend Istanbul talks

  3. Türkiye builds its 'greatest achievement' with end of terrorism: Erdoğan

    Türkiye builds its 'greatest achievement' with end of terrorism: Erdoğan

  4. Earthquake jolts central Türkiye, no casualties reported

    Earthquake jolts central Türkiye, no casualties reported

  5. Türkiye urges Russia and Ukraine to compromise for peace

    Türkiye urges Russia and Ukraine to compromise for peace
Recommended
Türkiye builds its greatest achievement with end of terrorism: Erdoğan

Türkiye builds its 'greatest achievement' with end of terrorism: Erdoğan
Earthquake jolts central Türkiye, no casualties reported

Earthquake jolts central Türkiye, no casualties reported
Türkiye urges Russia and Ukraine to compromise for peace

Türkiye urges Russia and Ukraine to compromise for peace
Court releases more students jailed in Istanbul protests

Court releases more students jailed in Istanbul protests
Türkiye to set mechanisms with regional countries for PKK disbandment

Türkiye to set mechanisms with regional countries for PKK disbandment
Erdoğan, Zelensky hold talks in Ankara

Erdoğan, Zelensky hold talks in Ankara
Rainfall, thunderstorms to sweep much of country

Rainfall, thunderstorms to sweep much of country
WORLD Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Zelensky after Erdoğan talks: ‘No real negotiators’ on Russian side

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Kiev is committed to pursuing peace, but expressed frustration over the lack of high-level Russian representatives willing to engage in serious negotiations.

ECONOMY WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul kicks off, hosting global e-commence giants

WORLDEF Istanbul 2025, organized by global e-commerce platform WORLDEF, opened its doors on May 15 at Istanbul’s Yenikapı Event Area.
SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿