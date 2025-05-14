Ministry takes steps to protect Hatay bird sanctuary

HATAY

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has launched efforts to designate Milleyha Bird Sanctuary in the southern province of Hatay as a protected natural site.

Located in the Samandağ district and spanning approximately 300 hectares, Milleyha is a critical stopover for migratory birds and a nesting area for green sea turtles.

It is considered one of Türkiye’s most biologically diverse wetlands, hosting 312 bird species.

In 2021, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry designated the area as a wetland of regional importance, but this status was deemed insufficient for long-term protection.

As a result, the environment ministry stepped in to initiate the process of declaring it a natural protected site.

The move follows instructions from the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, following his meeting with birdwatcher Emin Yoğurtcuoğlu to discuss the sanctuary’s ecological significance.

As the next step, the General Directorate for Protection of Natural Assets initiated a comprehensive study to transform the site’s status. Once the site is officially registered, human activities in the area will be regulated under laws.

A preliminary report prepared by scientists highlights the presence of numerous endangered species in Milleyha, including 284 bird species from 62 families, 24 butterfly species, 12 reptiles, seven mammals, three amphibians and various plant species.

Based on this preliminary report, the ministry, in cooperation with experts, will also prepare an ecologically based scientific research report for the region.