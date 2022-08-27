Ministry: Six PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized

ANKARA
A total of six PKK/YPG terrorists have been neutralized in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced.

“There is no escape from the end that awaits them for the terrorists. The operations will continue without any interruption,” the ministry said in a social media post.

To clear the region of PKK/YPG terrorists, the Euphrates Shield Operation was conducted by Turkish forces in Syria’s Aleppo province between Aug. 24, 2016, and March 29, 2017.

Meanwhile, two of the three PKK suspects detained in the operation carried out in the southeastern province of Gaziantep have been arrested.

While a large number of documents and digital materials linked to terror were seized from the addresses of the three suspects, the other suspect was freed by a judicial control decision.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

UN member states ended two weeks of negotiations Friday without a treaty to protect biodiversity in the high seas, an agreement that would have addressed growing environmental and economic challenges.
Ailing Scandinavian carrier SAS, which filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States in July, widened its losses in the third quarter after a pilot strike, the company said on Aug. 26.
