Ministry retrofits critical structures for Marmara earthquake

ISTANBUL

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry is leading efforts to safeguard Istanbul's vital structures, including the Bosphorus bridges, in anticipation of a major earthquake along the region's fault line.

Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu unveiled a comprehensive evacuation strategy, emphasizing the priority to minimize casualties and ensure the availability of essential resources.

"Our foremost objective will be to swiftly deploy search and rescue teams and medical personnel, both domestically and internationally," Uraloğlu stated. "Secondly, our focus will be on facilitating access to water, food and emergency provisions for the affected populace. Third, we will relocate individuals in danger to secure zones."

This approach encompasses a coordinated utilization of road, rail and air networks, the minister underlined.

Preemptive measures have already been set in motion to fortify pivotal structures like the Bosphorus bridges against potential seismic events. "We completed the replacement of all July 15's [Martyrs Bridge] suspension ropes, while work continues to upgrade earthquake wedges and expansion joints on the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge," Uraloğlu elaborated.

The plan extends to reinforcing roadways throughout Istanbul, he added.

The resilience of key installations, including Istanbul Airport, the Eurasia Tunnel and Marmaray, has been assessed to meet seismic requirements, affirming their readiness in the face of earthquakes, Uraloğlu affirmed.

Highlighting the strategic significance of major roadways, Uraloğlu underscored, "The D-100 highway connecting Istanbul to the July 15 Bridge, TEM [highway] and the Northern Marmara highway, constituting the city's arterial lifelines, have been engineered to be earthquake-resistant."

In an expansion of the evacuation plan, the Osmangazi Bridge has been incorporated due to its robust earthquake preparedness," he emphasized.

Addressing concerns about preparedness for the anticipated tremors, Uraloğlu asserted, "We are fully equipped in terms of major thoroughfares within our ministry's purview, excluding inner city areas."

The minister also detailed plans for utilizing both Sabiha Gökçen and Atatürk Airports. "Sabiha Gökçen's new runway is nearing completion, accompanied by a new terminal. Moreover, Atatürk Airport boasts a sturdy runway capable of managing substantial air traffic, ensuring its utilization."