Ministry monitors public spending with AI-powered system

ANKARA

The Finance Ministry has launched a new artificial intelligence-based initiative to enhance efficiency, reduce waste and strengthen fiscal oversight in public expenditures.

The “AI-Enhanced Accounting and Advanced Analytics Project” aims to monitor public spending patterns in real time and detect irregular or non-compliant transactions through machine learning algorithms.

“We are enhancing transparency and strengthening fiscal discipline by using AI-supported systems to ensure the most efficient use of public resources and to monitor cost-saving measures,” Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek wrote on X.

“By launching audit and investigation procedures for expenditures that violate regulations, we are prioritizing efficiency and accountability in public spending,” he added.

The AI-based system will be integrated into the Public Expenditure Monitoring Platform, enabling real-time analysis of spending data across public institutions.

The project is designed to support greater transparency and accountability by analyzing expenditure trends across public institutions and comparing them with benchmarks from peer agencies.

Any transactions deemed inconsistent with current financial regulations will trigger formal audit and investigation processes.