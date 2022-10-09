Ministry launches project to open 3,000 new kindergartens

Ministry launches project to open 3,000 new kindergartens

AFYONKARAHİSAR
Ministry launches project to open 3,000 new kindergartens

The Education Ministry has started a new project to build 3,000 new kindergartens, Minister Mahmut Özer has announced, reiterating that its biggest priority is to increase the schooling rates in pre-school education to the average of OECD member countries.

“So far, we have made 1,710 new independent kindergartens ready for the 2022-23 academic year,” the minister said, speaking at the press release held after the Provincial Education Evaluation Meeting in the Central Anatolian province of Afyonkarahisar.

“As the ministry, our biggest priority this year is to increase the schooling rates in pre-school education to the average of OECD countries. Accordingly, we started a new project under the auspices of Ms. Emine Erdoğan [Türkiye’s first lady] to build 3,000 new kindergartens.”

The 5-year-old schooling rates increased from 78 percent to 94 percent in 10 months, Özer added. “In order to achieve a perfect 100 percent, we continue to make additional investments across Türkiye.”

“Our 2022 investment budget in Afyonkarahisar was 735 million Turkish Liras. In this meeting, we have increased this to 1.6 billion liras by bringing 32 million appropriations and 836 million new investments together with the city.”

preschool, Education Ministry,

WORLD Haiti’s leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos

Haiti’s leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye’s digital quality of life improves slightly

    Türkiye’s digital quality of life improves slightly

  2. Chagall painting stolen by Nazis to be auctioned in New York

    Chagall painting stolen by Nazis to be auctioned in New York

  3. Ancient temple offerings on display for the first time

    Ancient temple offerings on display for the first time

  4. In a first, Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ to play in major chains

    In a first, Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ to play in major chains

  5. Ministry launches project to open 3,000 new kindergartens

    Ministry launches project to open 3,000 new kindergartens
Recommended
Türkiye’s digital quality of life improves slightly

Türkiye’s digital quality of life improves slightly
Our drones are in Turkish Cyprus to protect it from all sides: Erdoğan

Our drones are in Turkish Cyprus to protect it from all sides: Erdoğan

Lake Marmara completely dries up

Lake Marmara completely dries up
Plane’s tire catches fire on landing in southern province

Plane’s tire catches fire on landing in southern province
Court demands arrest in Çorlu train accident

Court demands arrest in Çorlu train accident
Mask mandate fines to be canceled

Mask mandate fines to be canceled
WORLD Haiti’s leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos

Haiti’s leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos

Haiti’s government has agreed to request the help of international troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and supplies of water, fuel and basic goods dwindle, according to a document published Friday.

ECONOMY All policy instruments used to fight inflation: Minister

All policy instruments used to fight inflation: Minister

All economic policy instruments will be used in the most effective way in the fight against inflation, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe aims for top group spot in Europe

Fenerbahçe will attempt to extend its unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions when it hosts Greek Cypriot side AEK Larnaca in a Europa League Group B match on Oct. 6.