Ministry launches project to open 3,000 new kindergartens

AFYONKARAHİSAR

The Education Ministry has started a new project to build 3,000 new kindergartens, Minister Mahmut Özer has announced, reiterating that its biggest priority is to increase the schooling rates in pre-school education to the average of OECD member countries.

“So far, we have made 1,710 new independent kindergartens ready for the 2022-23 academic year,” the minister said, speaking at the press release held after the Provincial Education Evaluation Meeting in the Central Anatolian province of Afyonkarahisar.

“As the ministry, our biggest priority this year is to increase the schooling rates in pre-school education to the average of OECD countries. Accordingly, we started a new project under the auspices of Ms. Emine Erdoğan [Türkiye’s first lady] to build 3,000 new kindergartens.”

The 5-year-old schooling rates increased from 78 percent to 94 percent in 10 months, Özer added. “In order to achieve a perfect 100 percent, we continue to make additional investments across Türkiye.”

“Our 2022 investment budget in Afyonkarahisar was 735 million Turkish Liras. In this meeting, we have increased this to 1.6 billion liras by bringing 32 million appropriations and 836 million new investments together with the city.”