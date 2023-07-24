Ministry investigates eggs exported to Taiwan

Ministry investigates eggs exported to Taiwan

ANKARA
Ministry investigates eggs exported to Taiwan

An investigation has been launched into eggs that Türkiye exported to Taiwan following allegations in the media that banned antibiotic nitrofuran was detected in them, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has announced.

Over the weekend, several news outlets reported that Taiwanese authorities detected banned nitrofuran residue in eggs exported from Türkiye.

The Turkish ministry refuted the claims in the media, stating that they have not received any complaints or notifications from Taiwanese authorities regarding the eggs.

“The use of the substance ‘nitrofuran’ mentioned in the news is prohibited in animals raised for food, including chickens from which eggs are obtained. Regarding the eggs, which are subject of the allegations reflected in the media, no notification has been made to our ministry by the Taiwanese authority, but an investigation has been initiated. If the use of the substance is confirmed in the production of the eggs, necessary actions will be taken against those involved in this issue,” according to the statement by the ministry. 

İbrahim Afyon, the president of the Egg Producers' Association (YUM-BİR), stated that out of the 222 containers of eggs sent to Taiwan, only five of them had residues of the substance.

A limited number of eggs claimed to have the substance were destroyed in Taiwan, Afyon said, denying the claims that the Asian country returned eggs to Türkiye.

Antibiotics used for growth promotion and disease resistance in animal feed were banned in Türkiye in 2006.

ECONOMY Rönesans aims high in renewables

Rönesans aims high in renewables

LATEST NEWS

  1. Rönesans aims high in renewables

    Rönesans aims high in renewables

  2. THY seeking to bring more tourists from Asian nations

    THY seeking to bring more tourists from Asian nations

  3. Sweaty robot may help humans understand impact of soaring heat

    Sweaty robot may help humans understand impact of soaring heat

  4. Climate crisis strikes country’s major olive producers

    Climate crisis strikes country’s major olive producers

  5. Barbie mania sweeps Latin America

    Barbie mania sweeps Latin America
Recommended
Climate crisis strikes country’s major olive producers

Climate crisis strikes country’s major olive producers
UAVs to detect unlicensed constructions

UAVs to detect unlicensed constructions
Turkish woman travels around the globe solo

Turkish woman travels around the globe solo
Academic recreates Ephesus city in virtual world

Academic recreates Ephesus city in virtual world
Free Cause Party official killed in knife attack in Adana

Free Cause Party official killed in knife attack in Adana
Swimmers flock to Nemrut Crater Lake amid festival

Swimmers flock to Nemrut Crater Lake amid festival
WORLD Cambodia goes to polls with Hun Sen all but guaranteed to win

Cambodia goes to polls with Hun Sen all but guaranteed to win

Cambodia's ruling party declared on Sunday it was on course for a "landslide" victory in an election where all meaningful opposition to long-time ruler Hun Sen was eliminated before polling day.

ECONOMY Rönesans aims high in renewables

Rönesans aims high in renewables

TotalEnergies has become a 50 percent partner in Rönesans Enerji, a subsidiary of Rönesans Holding, one of Türkiye’s largest conglomerates.

SPORTS Russias Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russia's Zvonareva denied entry to Poland for WTA

Russian former world number two Vera Zvonareva has been denied entry to Poland where she was to participate in next week's Polish Open WTA tournament, the interior ministry said on July 22.