Ministry investigates eggs exported to Taiwan

ANKARA

An investigation has been launched into eggs that Türkiye exported to Taiwan following allegations in the media that banned antibiotic nitrofuran was detected in them, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry has announced.

Over the weekend, several news outlets reported that Taiwanese authorities detected banned nitrofuran residue in eggs exported from Türkiye.

The Turkish ministry refuted the claims in the media, stating that they have not received any complaints or notifications from Taiwanese authorities regarding the eggs.

“The use of the substance ‘nitrofuran’ mentioned in the news is prohibited in animals raised for food, including chickens from which eggs are obtained. Regarding the eggs, which are subject of the allegations reflected in the media, no notification has been made to our ministry by the Taiwanese authority, but an investigation has been initiated. If the use of the substance is confirmed in the production of the eggs, necessary actions will be taken against those involved in this issue,” according to the statement by the ministry.

İbrahim Afyon, the president of the Egg Producers' Association (YUM-BİR), stated that out of the 222 containers of eggs sent to Taiwan, only five of them had residues of the substance.

A limited number of eggs claimed to have the substance were destroyed in Taiwan, Afyon said, denying the claims that the Asian country returned eggs to Türkiye.

Antibiotics used for growth promotion and disease resistance in animal feed were banned in Türkiye in 2006.