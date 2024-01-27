Ministry introduces 'Influencer Certification Program' for customer protection

ANKARA
The Trade Ministry is introducing the "Influencer Certification Program" to protect consumers and regulate social media influence, making it a mandatory requirement for individuals to participate in the program in order to qualify as influencers and provide advertisers with government-backed assurance.

The ministry is intensifying efforts to safeguard consumers and has initiated a new phase of consolidated management, which involves restructuring the existing consumer arbitration boards, located in all 81 provinces and 851 districts, into a separate entity in all provincial directorates.

According to the 2024-2028 Strategic Plan of the Trade Ministry, activities for consumer protection will be further increased in the coming years. A key focus will be on combating deceptive practices targeting consumers, particularly in digital platforms, such as misleading advertisements.

Social media influencers, recognized as significant figures impacting online shopping preferences, will now be scrutinized. The "Influencer Certification Program Project" will be implemented in collaboration with the Advertising Self-Regulatory Board and the Advertising Board.

With this new initiative, influencers holding the certification will guarantee advertisers that they operate responsibly. Similar to the "Trust Seal" model in e-commerce, where platforms displaying the seal assure citizens of trustworthiness, the certification for influencers aims to reinforce the perception that individuals with the certificate can be trusted.

The program aligns with the ministry's commitment to protecting digital consumers, targeting misleading advertisements and deceptive practices. The program is expected to instill confidence in advertisers and consumers alike, fostering a more transparent and accountable social media influencer landscape.

The ministry's proactive approach reflects the evolving nature of the digital landscape, ensuring that consumer rights are safeguarded and ethical standards are maintained.

