Ministry imposes restrictions on special education centers

ANKARA
The Education Ministry has announced new restrictions on the establishment of education and rehabilitation centers that cater to individuals with special needs.

According to an amendment published in Türkiye's Official Gazette on June 14, the opening of the centers will now depend on the number of individuals requiring special education in each district, a figure that the ministry will determine on the first business day of January every year.

The ministry will decide the number of institutions to be opened for the year within 10 business days and will publish the information on its website.

The new regulation also applies to the establishment of new units within existing schools that provide education for children with special needs.

Applicants who have already submitted requests for new education and rehabilitation centers or units before last September will be allowed to complete their processes without restrictions, provided they meet the specified conditions.

The amendment also includes changes regarding students with special education needs who receive free education. If a student does not receive support training within a month for any reason, another eligible student will be temporarily enrolled by the institution. Should the initially registered student return, they will be reinstated on the list.

Additionally, the regulation outlines measures to ensure the continuous operation of camera systems used to monitor attendance of both students and education personnel.

The relevant units and centers are required to maintain a daily signed checklist verifying that the camera equipment is correctly set and functioning properly.

To prevent the loss of recorded images due to equipment failure or theft, institutions must implement alternative measures such as using external or internet-based cloud storage systems. They are also required to have uninterruptible power supplies and generators to counteract power outages.

