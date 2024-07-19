Ministry deploys electronic alcohol tracking system

ANKARA
Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has announced the implementation of an electronic alcohol tracking system aimed at preventing deaths caused by the production of illicit and counterfeit alcoholic beverages.

The new system will allow for the electronic determination of the quantity of ethyl alcohol produced and imported, as well as the step-by-step electronic recording of the products’ movement within the market supply chain and physical shipment within the nation, Yumaklı said in a written statement on July 18.

Yumaklı underscored that they aim to prevent potential deaths caused by the production of counterfeit and illegal alcoholic beverages with the new tracking system.

He pointed out that sophisticated flow meter devices were installed in the raw material intake and final product outlet lines of the country's establishments engaged in the industry as part of the system's preparatory works.

“These devices measure manufacturing quantities and raw material used in real time, sending the data they collect to the ministry's data center simultaneously. As a result, the raw materials utilized and the total amount of alcohol produced in our nation's production facilities are immediately tracked and documented,” the minister further explained.

Indicating that the new system would be a crucial step in the fight against the manufacturing of illicit alcoholic beverages, Yumaklı said, “The system intends to ease the battle [against illicit and counterfeit alcoholic beverages] by tracking all authorized transactions and making unlawful trade entirely transparent.”

