Ministry begins demolishing unlicensed constructions

  • April 12 2022 07:00:00

MUĞLA
The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has started to demolish some 300 unlicensed constructions in the world-famous Göcek region in the southwestern province of Muğla.

Göcek, famous for its turquoise waters, is a popular destination for yacht tourism.

The famous bays of Göcek are Martı (Seagull), Kurşunlu, Sıralıbük, Akbük, Batık Hamam (Submerged Bath), Boynuzbükü, Yavansu, Ayten, Yassıcılar and Taşyaka.

The demolishing process started in Sıralıbük, where officials knocked down some unlicensed constructions on April 9.

According to local media reports, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum is paying close attention to this process.

First, the unlicensed constructions in the region were detected, then proved with the satellite photos. The ministry’s next target will be the unlicensed structures in the Hisarönü Gulf, another popular tourist hub in the Aegean region.

Another action the ministry has taken to protect the region’s ecosystem is that yachts above 21 meters in length will not be allowed to enter Göcek bays by this summer.

Those below 21 meters will be allowed to anchor for a maximum of 11 days.

After a two-year hiatus in yacht tourism caused by the pandemic, local officials in Muğla expect a tourism boom in Göcek this summer.

