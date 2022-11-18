Ministry bans sale of ‘Huggy Wuggy’ toys

ANKARA

The Trade Ministry has decided to ban the sale of “Huggy Wuggy” toys, the fanged monster featuring in the horror-themed Poppy Playtime, a computer game set in an abandoned toy factory, as they “do not meet the requirements of the Toy Safety Regulation.”

After inspections for “Huggy Wuggy” toys, the products were banned from being placed on the market, the ministry said in a statement, informing that the product will also be recalled from the market.

Accordingly, authorities also imposed an administrative fine of 123,000 Turkish Liras ($6,600) on the companies that supply the products to the market.

The statement also touched upon the points to be considered while purchasing a toy. “It is important to make sure that there is manufacturer and importer information on the packaging and label of the product, read and follow the warnings meticulously and buy products suitable for the age of the child, in order to protect children from the risks that may arise from toys.”

Meanwhile, the Family and Social Services Ministry also said it determined that the toy “had a negative effect on the psychosocial development of children.”

“As a result of the evaluation made by the experts of our ministry, it was not deemed appropriate to buy the said toy for children.”

Huggy Wuggy is the opening antagonist in the 2021 horror video game Poppy Playtime, serving as the main antagonist.

Huggy Wuggy is a toy created by Playtime CO., as well as their mascot and highest-selling toy. Appearing to have razor-sharp teeth, Huggy Wuggy is a dangerous and predatory monster desiring to consume the flesh of other humans.

He is known for stalking and chasing players through vents. In the game, the player controls the former employee of an abandoned toy factory, who has come back to the company’s location to investigate what happened to all of the staff who mysteriously vanished.

As the player explores, their character encounters various enemies, including Huggy Wuggy.

The blue stuffed bear is alarming some educators and parents due to his sinister behavior and songs about violence.