Ministry approves new plants for Turkish kitchens

Meltem Özgenç- ANKARA

The commission on plants suitable for culinary use, under the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, has greenlit the incorporation of four previously untapped plants into Turkish cuisine.

The newly endorsed additions include Japanese pepper, lychee, holy basil and buckwheat sprouts.

The aromatic and delectable Japanese pepper, which grows on a thorny shrub, has versatile uses. Freshly dried fruits and seeds are used for seasoning, while raw or ripe fruits become enhancing components in dishes by adding a distinctive flavor used widely in Japanese and Korean culinary traditions.

Its leaves are also used in traditional medicine for their antibacterial and antioxidant properties, combatting free radicals, mitigating signs of aging and promoting healthier, more youthful skin.

Similarly, lychee has significant effects on health and is packed with nutrition. The research underscores its anti-carcinogenic attributes, coupled with potential blood sugar-lowering effects. However, excessive consumption may lead to adverse effects, including increased bleeding risk when combined with certain medications.

Originating from southern China and also known as the “king fruit,” lychee was once levied as a taxed commodity. It is cultivated in India, Vietnam, the Phillippines and the U.S. Currently, the fruit is grown in Türkiye solely in the southern province of Mersin, thriving in a climate characterized by cool winters and humid summers.

Meanwhile, holy basil is renowned in the Indian subcontinent for its aromatic essence and perennial nature and is used in traditional medicine and religious ceremonies.

Lastly, buckwheat sprouts emerge as a novel addition, offering a nutrient-rich alternative. Derived from the germination process of buckwheat, these sprouts can be used as a versatile ingredient in cooking.

Meanwhile, Turkish cuisine is gearing up an annual festival to promote numerous dishes at the end of May.

Organized under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, last year's “Turkish Cuisine Week” was celebrated from May 21 to 27, showcasing special events held both in the country and diplomatic missions abroad.

Ankara event featured “simit” and “döner,” dishes identified with the capital city. Meanwhile, the southern province of Şanlıurfa hosted a gastronomy competition featuring the regional specialty “çiğ köfte.”

In the events held at the international representations, dishes from the ancient city of Hatay, located in Türkiye’s southeast, were presented to visitors.