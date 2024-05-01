Ministry approves new plants for Turkish kitchens

Ministry approves new plants for Turkish kitchens

Meltem Özgenç- ANKARA
Ministry approves new plants for Turkish kitchens

The commission on plants suitable for culinary use, under the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, has greenlit the incorporation of four previously untapped plants into Turkish cuisine.

The newly endorsed additions include Japanese pepper, lychee, holy basil and buckwheat sprouts.

The aromatic and delectable Japanese pepper, which grows on a thorny shrub, has versatile uses. Freshly dried fruits and seeds are used for seasoning, while raw or ripe fruits become enhancing components in dishes by adding a distinctive flavor used widely in Japanese and Korean culinary traditions.

Its leaves are also used in traditional medicine for their antibacterial and antioxidant properties, combatting free radicals, mitigating signs of aging and promoting healthier, more youthful skin.

Similarly, lychee has significant effects on health and is packed with nutrition. The research underscores its anti-carcinogenic attributes, coupled with potential blood sugar-lowering effects. However, excessive consumption may lead to adverse effects, including increased bleeding risk when combined with certain medications.

Originating from southern China and also known as the “king fruit,” lychee was once levied as a taxed commodity. It is cultivated in India, Vietnam, the Phillippines and the U.S. Currently, the fruit is grown in Türkiye solely in the southern province of Mersin, thriving in a climate characterized by cool winters and humid summers.

Meanwhile, holy basil is renowned in the Indian subcontinent for its aromatic essence and perennial nature and is used in traditional medicine and religious ceremonies.

Lastly, buckwheat sprouts emerge as a novel addition, offering a nutrient-rich alternative. Derived from the germination process of buckwheat, these sprouts can be used as a versatile ingredient in cooking.

Meanwhile, Turkish cuisine is gearing up an annual festival to promote numerous dishes at the end of May.

Organized under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, last year's “Turkish Cuisine Week” was celebrated from May 21 to 27, showcasing special events held both in the country and diplomatic missions abroad.

Ankara event featured “simit” and “döner,” dishes identified with the capital city. Meanwhile, the southern province of Şanlıurfa hosted a gastronomy competition featuring the regional specialty “çiğ köfte.”

In the events held at the international representations, dishes from the ancient city of Hatay, located in Türkiye’s southeast, were presented to visitors.

Turkey, kitchens, new plants,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

    Türkiye to ‘intervene’ in genocide case against Israel

  2. Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

    Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

  3. Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

    Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

  4. Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud surges

    Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud surges

  5. Weak yen boosts tourist wallets in Japan

    Weak yen boosts tourist wallets in Japan
Recommended
Alumna restores village school out of loyalty

Alumna restores village school out of loyalty
Sea turtle spawning season commences in Antalya

Sea turtle spawning season commences in Antalya
Engineers develop ‘Earthquake Black Box System’ to aid rescue efforts

Engineers develop ‘Earthquake Black Box System’ to aid rescue efforts
Landlocked province exports fish to Europe

Landlocked province exports fish to Europe
Antalya’s tourism charm marred by aggressive sellers

Antalya’s tourism charm marred by aggressive sellers
Manisa paste festival returns after hiatus

Manisa paste festival returns after hiatus
WORLD Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

Ukraine on Wednesday presented an AI-generated spokeswoman called Victoria who will make official statements on behalf of its foreign ministry.
ECONOMY Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

Zimbabwe’s as new currency starts circulating

Zimbabwe's new gold-backed currency started circulating on April 30 amid government hopes it could help stabilize the economy, but many locals complained banknotes and coins were too hard to obtain.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿