Ministry allocates 50 mln liras for flood relief

Ministry allocates 50 mln liras for flood relief

ZONGULDAK
Ministry allocates 50 mln liras for flood relief

In response to the recent devastating floods in the country's north that have claimed the lives of three people, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş has announced that a sum of 50 million Turkish Liras ($1.9 million) has been allocated to address the urgent and basic needs of the affected regions.

"I wish our precious citizens who were harmed by the natural disaster to get well soon. We, as the government, are taking the necessary measures to prevent similar disasters from happening again, and on the other hand, we are mobilizing all our means to heal the wounds," Göktaş said during a visit to the flood stricken Zonguldak province on July 12.

Göktaş stated that immediate contact was made with the branches of the ministry's Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundations (SYDV) in the affected region to assess the situation and determine the urgent needs of the affected communities.

"We have created a resource of 50 million liras in order to meet the urgent and basic needs in our provinces affected by the flood. We will use this resource so that our citizens can return to their normal flow of life," she announced.

The minister further revealed that damage assessment studies are currently underway in the affected provinces. The full extent of the destruction caused by the flood is being evaluated to effectively coordinate relief efforts and provide necessary assistance to the affected areas.

Flooding,

WORLD Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China
LATEST NEWS

  1. Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

    Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

  2. Biden proclaims NATO alliance 'more united than ever' in contrast to Trump

    Biden proclaims NATO alliance 'more united than ever' in contrast to Trump

  3. Wagner not participating in Ukraine fighting in any significant way: Pentagon

    Wagner not participating in Ukraine fighting in any significant way: Pentagon

  4. Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows

    Ancient Egypt artists altered their work, study shows

  5. South Korea welcomes birth of first giant panda twins

    South Korea welcomes birth of first giant panda twins
Recommended
Salt Lake turns pink as microorganisms thrive

Salt Lake turns pink as microorganisms thrive
Turkish-Hungarian friendship monument opened in Trabzon

Turkish-Hungarian friendship monument opened in Trabzon
Türkiye falls to third place in visa denials

Türkiye falls to third place in visa denials
German couple on world tour pass by eastern city

German couple on world tour pass by eastern city
Students bury time capsule to be dug up after 25 years

Students bury time capsule to be dug up after 25 years
Türkiye’s EU bid to boost economy: Erdoğan

Türkiye’s EU bid to boost economy: Erdoğan
WORLD Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

Summer has just begun in the Northern Hemisphere but a brutal heat wave is already gripping parts of Europe, China and the United States, where record temperatures expected this weekend are a stark illustration of the dangers of a warming climate.

ECONOMY IMF board approves $3 billion Pakistan deal

IMF board approves $3 billion Pakistan deal

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $3 billion loan agreement for Pakistan, unlocking crucial funding for the troubled South Asian economy.

SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.