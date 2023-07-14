Ministry allocates 50 mln liras for flood relief

ZONGULDAK

In response to the recent devastating floods in the country's north that have claimed the lives of three people, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş has announced that a sum of 50 million Turkish Liras ($1.9 million) has been allocated to address the urgent and basic needs of the affected regions.

"I wish our precious citizens who were harmed by the natural disaster to get well soon. We, as the government, are taking the necessary measures to prevent similar disasters from happening again, and on the other hand, we are mobilizing all our means to heal the wounds," Göktaş said during a visit to the flood stricken Zonguldak province on July 12.

Göktaş stated that immediate contact was made with the branches of the ministry's Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundations (SYDV) in the affected region to assess the situation and determine the urgent needs of the affected communities.

"We have created a resource of 50 million liras in order to meet the urgent and basic needs in our provinces affected by the flood. We will use this resource so that our citizens can return to their normal flow of life," she announced.

The minister further revealed that damage assessment studies are currently underway in the affected provinces. The full extent of the destruction caused by the flood is being evaluated to effectively coordinate relief efforts and provide necessary assistance to the affected areas.