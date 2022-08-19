Ministry: 22 PKK terrorists neutralized

  • August 19 2022 07:00:00

Ministry: 22 PKK terrorists neutralized

ANKARA
Ministry: 22 PKK terrorists neutralized

A total of 22 PKK terrorists have been neutralized in the Syrian border region, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced.

Following a mortar attack on the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa’s borderline, which killed two Turkish soldiers, Turkish forces launched an operation in the region.

“After the terrorist attack on the Birecik [district of Şanlıurfa] border, in which our two heroic comrades were martyred, we continue to hit targets determined in the region,” the ministry said in a social media post.

The operations will continue without any interruption, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, some nine other PKK terrorists who were preparing to attack the Operation Peace Spring zone have been neutralized, the ministry announced on Aug. 18.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

TURKEY, Terror,

WORLD Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify

Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Das Boot’ director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81

    ‘Das Boot’ director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81

  2. ‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller seeking treatment for mental health

    ‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller seeking treatment for mental health

  3. ‘Tornado of fire’: Algeria forest blazes kill dozens

    ‘Tornado of fire’: Algeria forest blazes kill dozens

  4. Minister remembers ‘Bloody Christmas’ victims in Turkish Cyprus

    Minister remembers ‘Bloody Christmas’ victims in Turkish Cyprus

  5. Paris invites Ankara to EU meet on Syria

    Paris invites Ankara to EU meet on Syria
Recommended
Erdoğan warns of ’another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine

Erdoğan warns of ’another Chernobyl’ after talks in Ukraine
Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia
Gov’t announces changes in traffic regulation

Gov’t announces changes in traffic regulation
Minister remembers ‘Bloody Christmas’ victims in Turkish Cyprus

Minister remembers ‘Bloody Christmas’ victims in Turkish Cyprus
MP tables parliamentary motion on Turks’ visa-related problems

MP tables parliamentary motion on Turks’ visa-related problems
Minister visits country’s largest hospital for inspections before launch

Minister visits country’s largest hospital for inspections before launch
Marmara Sea’s biodiversity restoring as mucilage disappears

Marmara Sea’s biodiversity restoring as mucilage disappears
WORLD Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify

Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify

A top executive at former President Donald Trump’s family business pleaded guilty on Aug. 18 to evading taxes on a free apartment and other perks, striking a deal with prosecutors that could make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall.
ECONOMY External assets at $281 billion in June

External assets at $281 billion in June

Türkiye’s external assets stood at $281 billion in June, indicating a decrease of 2.5 percent compared to the end of 2021, and liabilities against nonresidents amounted to $503.5 billion, falling by 7.1 percent, the Central Bank said yesterday.
SPORTS Türkiye bags most medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

Türkiye bags most medals in Islamic Solidarity Games

Türkiye has bagged a whopping 265 medals in the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games being held in the Central Anatolian province of Konya, while the Turkish men’s national U23 football team has become the champion of the tournament recently.