Ministry: 22 PKK terrorists neutralized

ANKARA

A total of 22 PKK terrorists have been neutralized in the Syrian border region, the Turkish Defense Ministry has announced.

Following a mortar attack on the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa’s borderline, which killed two Turkish soldiers, Turkish forces launched an operation in the region.

“After the terrorist attack on the Birecik [district of Şanlıurfa] border, in which our two heroic comrades were martyred, we continue to hit targets determined in the region,” the ministry said in a social media post.

The operations will continue without any interruption, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, some nine other PKK terrorists who were preparing to attack the Operation Peace Spring zone have been neutralized, the ministry announced on Aug. 18.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.