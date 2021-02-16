Ministers inform two opposition parties, brief parliament about PKK killings in Iraq

  • February 16 2021 16:12:00

Ministers inform two opposition parties, brief parliament about PKK killings in Iraq

ANKARA
Ministers inform two opposition parties, brief parliament about PKK killings in Iraq

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Feb. 16 separately paid visits to the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and İYİ (Good) Party to inform them about the illegal PKK group’s killing of 13 Turks in the Gara region of northern Iraq and Operation Claw-Eagle 2.

The ministers then briefed members of parliament on the details of the operation.

“The operation started on Feb. 10 at 02:55 a.m. with aircraft support. It was not possible to intervene in the cave via air elements. At 5:45, an air assault operation was initiated, and our special forces units started to land with helicopters. At first contact, there were two martyrs and one injured in one of the regions. Our injured officer was martyred in hospital,” Akar said in his address to parliament.

There was an exchange of fire between PKK members and the Turkish security forces before Turkish troops entered the cave, he said. But only tear gas was used while the soldiers entered the cave, he stressed, noting that the Turkish forces found the bodies of the kidnapped nationals and caught two PKK members alive.

“The PKK terrorists that were caught during the operation stated that 13 people held hostage were martyred after they were shot in their heads at the beginning of the airstrike operation,” he stated.

The outcome of the operation is that the PKK had serious causality, between an area of 75 km-25 km in the Gara region, the minister said, noting that at least 51 PKK members were killed and four of them were senior terrorists

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Black Sea region records highest number of coronavirus cases, map shows

    Black Sea region records highest number of coronavirus cases, map shows

  2. Authorities considering reopening restaurants on limited visitor basis

    Authorities considering reopening restaurants on limited visitor basis

  3. Turkey files investigation into Dutch lawmaker

    Turkey files investigation into Dutch lawmaker

  4. US holds PKK responsible for Gara massacre

    US holds PKK responsible for Gara massacre

  5. Heavy snow, winds to get more intense in Istanbul throughout week

    Heavy snow, winds to get more intense in Istanbul throughout week
Recommended
CHP leader poses five questions to Erdoğan regarding PKK killing in Gara

CHP leader poses five questions to Erdoğan regarding PKK killing in Gara
Turkey won’t leave safe zones beyond borders anytime soon: Erdoğan

Turkey won’t leave safe zones beyond borders anytime soon: Erdoğan
MHP leader vows for more massive operation against PKK

MHP leader vows for more massive operation against PKK
Turkey will cooperate with other countries on space mission

Turkey will cooperate with other countries on space mission
Authorities considering reopening restaurants on limited visitor basis

Authorities considering reopening restaurants on limited visitor basis
Turkey files investigation into Dutch lawmaker

Turkey files investigation into Dutch lawmaker

WORLD Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot

Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Feb. 15 that Congress will establish an independent, Sept. 11-style commission to look into the deadly insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines leads European carriers in daily flights

Turkish Airlines leads European carriers in daily flights

Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines ranked first in Europe in terms of the daily number of flights between Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, according to data from the European Organization for Air Navigation Safety (Eurocontrol).
SPORTS Umut Bulut close to toppling Turkish Super Lig record

Umut Bulut close to toppling Turkish Super Lig record

A striker with Yeni Malatyaspor seems to be on the verge of breaking the all-time appearance record in Turkey’s top-tier Süper Lig.