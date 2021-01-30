Minister meets Hollywood stars, visits movie set in resort city

ANTALYA

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has visited the set of director Guy Ritchie’s forthcoming international spy thriller film titled “Five Eyes,” which is being shot in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.



Meeting with Ritchie and the world-famous actor Jason Statham, the leading actor of the film, Ersoy chatted with the duo and wished success to the production team. He then went to the set and watched the shooting of a scene from behind the camera.



The minister, who also visited sections created in an EXPO area for the film, then left the site.



The 121-acre fairground in Aksu district, which had been a topic of discussion on how to use it after EXPO 2016, was turned into a movie studio, after the production team started their official correspondence with officials regarding permits.



The shooting of the scenes is planned to be completed in three weeks and the open-air studio set up in the EXPO area will be dismantled in March.



The film marks the latest collaboration between Ritchie and Statham, who have previously worked together on “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Snatch” and “Revolver” as well as the upcoming action thriller “Wrath of Man.”