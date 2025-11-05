Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

LONDON
Minister confident $64 billion tourism revenue target to be met

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has expressed confidence that the country is firmly on track to reach its year-end tourism revenue target of $64 billion.

Speaking at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, one of the global tourism industry’s leading gatherings, Ersoy highlighted that Türkiye has welcomed 50 million visitors and generated $50 billion in tourism income between January and September.

“This represents a 1.6 percent increase in visitor numbers and more than a 5.7 percent rise in revenues compared to last year,” Ersoy said.

“We can clearly see that we are moving steadily toward our year-end goal of $64 billion. October was also very successful, with above-average bookings and arrivals, and we expect November and December to follow the same trend,” he added.

The minister acknowledged that regional developments had temporarily slowed booking flows earlier in the year but noted that targeted promotional campaigns helped accelerate demand.

On the U.K. market, Ersoy stated that Türkiye expects to close 2025 with 4.25 million British visitors, setting a new benchmark. “Our goal for next year is to surpass 4.5 million visitors from the U.K.,” he added.

He also emphasized Türkiye’s efforts to diversify both its tourism products and source markets, pointing to increased focus on Ireland and Eastern European countries.

“Türkiye has moved beyond the traditional ‘sea, sand and sun’ model,” Ersoy said.

“Over the past seven to eight years, we have invested heavily in diversifying our offerings, and the positive results are now reflected in the [tourism] figures,” he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown
LATEST NEWS

  1. US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

    US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

  2. New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

    New country to join Abraham Accords: US envoy

  3. Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

    Pope meets with Palestinian president, reiterates urgent need for Gaza aid

  4. Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

    Sudan paramilitaries agree to mediators' truce proposal

  5. Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks

    Israeli jets strike southern Lebanon towns, escalates attacks
Recommended
November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector
Turkish Airlines reaches engine deal with GE Aerospace

Turkish Airlines reaches engine deal with GE Aerospace
Disinflation process will continue, says Şimşek

Disinflation process will continue, says Şimşek
Türkiye holds 70 of the world’s 90 commercially traded minerals

Türkiye holds 70 of the world’s 90 commercially traded minerals
Monetary policy expected to remain tight, says expert

Monetary policy expected to remain tight, says expert
Türkiye prepares research and development roadmaps for innovation

Türkiye prepares research and development roadmaps for innovation
Nvidias Huang warns China will win the AI race: FT

Nvidia's Huang warns China will 'win the AI race': FT
WORLD US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

US set for travel chaos as flights cut due to govt shutdown

Travelers across the United States prepared on Nov. 6 for potential chaos ahead of widespread flight cancellations ordered by authorities due to the federal government shutdown.
ECONOMY November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

November sales to give big boost to e-commerce sector

Türkiye’s e-commerce industry is preparing for a record-breaking November, with sales expected to reach around 500 billion Turkish Liras ($11.9 billion) during the month’s flurry of discount campaigns.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿