Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

  • November 09 2021 11:11:54

ISTANBUL
The first test of the Gayrettepe-Istanbul Airport metro line, which will be Turkey’s fastest metro line once it is ready with a speed reaching 120 kilometers per hour, has been conducted successfully by the transport and infrastructure minister

“Due to the signalization system produced by Turkish engineers, the railway cars will reach 120 kilometers per hour safely,” Adil Karaismailoğlu said in a press conference after the test on Nov. 8.

The construction of the 70-kilometer-long M11 metro line, connecting Gayrettepe district to Halkalı district and Istanbul Airport, is being hosted by the ministry. Between Gayrettepe and Istanbul Airport, there will be nine, between Istanbul Airport and Halkalı there will be seven stations. 

“The first test was conducted on the 37.5-kilometer-long Gayrettepe-Istanbul Airport line. Some 96 percent of the construction of this line that will serve 600,000 commuters daily has been finished,” the minister said. 
Also, some 60 percent of products used in railways cars will all be indigenous. 

“The travel time between Zincirlikuyu to Istanbul Airport will be down to 24 minutes. From Taksim to the airport it will only take 41 minutes with this metro line,” the minister highlighted.

