Minister addresses stray dog issue amid proposal outrage

Minister addresses stray dog issue amid proposal outrage

ANKARA
Minister addresses stray dog issue amid proposal outrage

As the debate over legal regulations for stray animals continues, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has pointed out the issue to be the lack of a responsible party for stray animals under current law.

Yumaklı highlighted that in the past five years, approximately 260,000 dogs have been sterilized, but solving the problem requires sterilizing 70 percent of the stray dog population.

Addressing the ongoing discussions on social media about the issue, Yumaklı emphasized the need for technical data to guide solutions.

“The number of stray dogs is estimated to be nearly 4 million,” he noted, explaining that stray dogs reproduce prolifically, birthing six to eight puppies up to twice a year and frequently relocating, complicating efforts to track their numbers accurately.

Türkiye is classified by the World Health Organization as a high-risk country for rabies,” Yumaklı stated, adding that several countries have issued travel warnings to their citizens due to the rabies risk and dangers posed by stray dogs in Türkiye.

In that regard, Yumaklı shared alarming statistics from the Health Ministry.

“While the number of rabies risk contacts, including pets, was 267,000 on average between 2018 and 2022, this number nearly doubled to 438,000 in 2023,” he said.

He further highlighted the traffic hazards posed by stray animals, citing Interior Ministry data indicating that 55 deaths and 5,147 injuries were recorded in 3,534 traffic accidents involving animal collisions in the last five years.

Stating that he welcomed “thoughtful discussions, opinions and suggestions on this issue,” he said, “I believe our country can overcome this problem with the realistic solutions proposed by experts, especially scientists, and with the support of our citizens.”

The current debate started after the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) recently proposed a controversial measure as a part of a new law that includes the culling of stray dogs that are not adopted within 30 days of being captured.

However, this proposal sparked significant backlash from the public and animal rights groups.

turkey news,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary
LATEST NEWS

  1. Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

    Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

  2. Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

    Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

  3. Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

    Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

  4. Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

    Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

  5. Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

    Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax
Recommended
Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary

Victims of Solingen attack remembered on 31st anniversary
Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks

Erdoğan accuses UN, US, Europe of complicity in Gaza attacks
Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight

Türkiye to warn allies over arms restrictions, anti-terror fight
Türkiye ceases diplomatic visa deal for Afghans

Türkiye ceases diplomatic visa deal for Afghans
Stray dog draft submitted to parliament: Minister

Stray dog draft submitted to parliament: Minister
Nation marks 571st anniversary of Istanbuls conquest

Nation marks 571st anniversary of Istanbul's conquest
Turkish volleyball team to return in business class: Minister

Turkish volleyball team to return in business class: Minister
WORLD Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Report unveils Israel’s ‘9-year war’ with ICC

Israel has allegedly conducted a nearly decade-long campaign to obstruct the International Criminal Court (ICC) from issuing arrest warrants against its leaders, according to the Guardian.

ECONOMY Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

Multinational firms in Türkiye to face minimum corporate tax

A minimum corporate tax will be applied to global companies operating in Türkiye that have not been subject to taxation due to not having headquarters in the country, generating a significant inflow of resources for Türkiye.
SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿