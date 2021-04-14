Miners have Ramadan’s first ‘sahur’ 250 meters underground

ZONGULDAK

The holy fasting month of Ramadan has begun with Muslims from all over the world observing the fast under the shadow of the pandemic.



Turkish miners in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak have also marked the start of Ramadan by having a “sahur,” a pre-dawn meal before starting the fast, 250 meters below ground.



Minutes before the first lights of the sun were seen, miners set up their wooden poles and planks in a dark corridor, which was illuminated by light from their helmets, in a mine where it’s even hard to breathe.



Having their “sahur” meals consisting of tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, cheese, olives, canned food and bread, the miners prayed to start the fast when the time of the call to prayer came.



“We too would like to do our first sahur with our families, but the circumstances [required this]. We have to work for living,” said Necmettin Kızılkaya, a miner who has been working for 20 years.



“Mining is hard; we have no other business,” he added.



During Ramadan, Muslims observe fast from sunrise to sunset, except for the young, elderly and sick, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women and people who are traveling.



The Zonguldak miners had their “sahur” at 4:30 in the morning, after which they continued their work. They will break their fast at 7:38 in the evening.



Ramadan will end on May 12 to be followed by the three-day Eid al-Fitr holiday.