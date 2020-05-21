Minaret half-sunken as village submerged by Kars Dam

  • May 21 2020 07:01:00

Minaret half-sunken as village submerged by Kars Dam

KARS
Minaret half-sunken as village submerged by Kars Dam

Water in Kars Dam in Turkey’s northeast has filled to the brim, with only half of the minaret of a mosque surviving above water and a village having completely submerged, as the dam is set to irrigate 50,000 hectares of agricultural land and generate energy.

The dam, which was built to increase the agricultural production in the northeastern province of Kars, began filling with water in 2018.

The gates of the dam were opened when a 93 percent threshold was reached last year.

But when the water accumulated in the dam was withdrawn, Boğazköy and Çamçavuş villages were flooded.

After the withdrawal process was completed, the gates were closed with the arrival of spring to fill up with water again.

With the waters having flooded the village of Çamçavuş, only the minaret of the mosque has survived.

The dam is planned to store 182 million cubic meters of water and generate 9.76 million cubic meters of electricity annually.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Iranian detained for hanging ‘British flag-designed towel’

    Iranian detained for hanging ‘British flag-designed towel’

  2. Mobile app to be used to track inter-city travels: Health minister

    Mobile app to be used to track inter-city travels: Health minister

  3. Turkey's projection of hard power

    Turkey's projection of hard power

  4. Turkish, Greek tourism ministers discuss joint efforts to promote Aegean Sea

    Turkish, Greek tourism ministers discuss joint efforts to promote Aegean Sea

  5. Foreign ministers of Turkey, Germany, France, UK hold teleconference meeting

    Foreign ministers of Turkey, Germany, France, UK hold teleconference meeting
Recommended
Mobile app to be used to track inter-city travels: Health minister

Mobile app to be used to track inter-city travels: Health minister
1,411 terrorists neutralized in Syria, N Iraq: Defense minister

1,411 terrorists neutralized in Syria, N Iraq: Defense minister
Iranian detained for hanging ‘British flag-designed towel’

Iranian detained for hanging ‘British flag-designed towel’
Boğaziçi University cooperates with Swiss CERN on collider

Boğaziçi University cooperates with Swiss CERN on collider
President Erdoğan urges judges, prosecutors to maintain justice

President Erdoğan urges judges, prosecutors to maintain justice
Turkey welcomes political settlement in Afghanistan

Turkey welcomes political settlement in Afghanistan
WORLD New normal anything but as countries continue to reopen

'New normal' anything but as countries continue to reopen

Hundreds of thousands of high school seniors in South Korea had their temperature checked and rubbed their hands with sanitizer as they returned to school on May 20, many for the first time since late last year after their new term was repeatedly pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic.

ECONOMY Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $118.7B

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $118.7B

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $118.7 billion as of the end of March, official data showed on May 20. 
SPORTS Turkish TV producer interested in Dutch club takeover

Turkish TV producer interested in Dutch club takeover

Dutch top-tier football team Fortuna Sittard on May 19 confirmed that Turkish media businessman Acul Ilıcalı has conveyed an interest “in becoming involved” with the club.