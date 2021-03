Military helicopter crashes in southeast Turkey

ISTANBUL

A military helicopter crashed in southeast Turkey, killing nine soldiers and injuring four, the defense ministry said on March 4.

The helicopter crashed in the town of Tatvan, in the Bitlis province.

The Cougar type helicopter was on its way to Tatvan from the nearby province of Bingöl when it disappeared from radar at 2:25 pm (1125 GMT), the ministry said.

The injured soldiers were being evacuated to hospitals, it added.