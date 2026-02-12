Milei labor law reforms spark clashes in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES

Argentine workers hurled stones and bottle bombs on Feb. 11 at police who responded with tear gas and rubber bullets as a protest against proposed labor reforms turned briefly violent.

As lawmakers debated plans unions say will make jobs more precarious, demonstrators gathered outside Congress to make their opposition known.

The reform, a pet project of budget-slashing President Javier Milei, envisions a deregulation of the labor market.

The measures would make it easier to hire and fire workers, reduce severance pay, limit the right to strike, and restrict holiday rights.

Milei insists that existing labor laws are too restrictive and discourage formal hiring. He wants the reforms adopted by March.

Almost 40 percent of Argentine workers lack formal employment contracts.

Since taking office in December 2023 with a plan to revitalize Argentina's struggling economy, Milei has dramatically reduced government spending and spurred deregulation.

Opposition parties and unions dispute that the reform will create new jobs.

They point out that the economy shows persistent signs of stagnation, marked by declining consumption and industrial activity.

Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva vowed that those responsible for the violence "will be identified" and punished appropriately.

"They are dozens of members of leftist groups who acted in an organized manner, with premeditated violence and improvised weapons to... sow chaos. They will pay," she said on X.