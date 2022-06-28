Migration from Siberia behind formation of Göbeklitepe: Expert

  • June 28 2022 07:00:00

Migration from Siberia behind formation of Göbeklitepe: Expert

ŞANLIURFA
Migration from Siberia behind formation of Göbeklitepe: Expert

People who migrated from Siberia formed the Göbeklitepe, and those in Göbeklitepe migrated in five other ways to spread to the world, said experts about the 12,000-year-old Neolithic archaeological site in the southwestern province of Şanlıurfa.

Semih Güneri, a retired professor from Caucasia and Central Asia Archaeology Research Center of Dokuz Eylül University, and his colleague, Professor Ekaterine Lipnina, presented the Siberia-Göbeklitepe hypothesis they have developed in recent years at the congress held in Istanbul between June 11 and 13.

There was a migration that started from Siberia 30,000 years ago and spread to all of Asia and then to Eastern and Northern Europe, Güneri said at the international congress.

“The relationship of Göbeklitepe high culture with the carriers of Siberian microblade stone tool technology is no longer a secret,” he said while emphasizing that the most important branch of the migrations extended to the Near East.

“The results of the genetic analyzes of Iraq’s Zagros region confirm the traces of the Siberian/North Asian indigenous people, who arrived at Zagros via the Central Asian mountainous corridor and met with the Göbeklitepe culture via Northern Iraq,” he added.

“The upper paleolithic migrations between Siberia and the Near East is a process that has been confirmed by material culture documents,” he said.

Emphasizing that the stone tool technology was transported approximately 7,000 kilometers from east to west, he said, “It is not clear whether this technology is transmitted directly to long distances by people speaking the Turkish language at the earliest, or it travels this long-distance through using way stations.”

According to the archaeological documents, it is known that the Siberian people had reached the Zagros region, he said.

“There seems to be a relationship between Siberian hunter-gatherers and native Zagros hunter-gatherers,” Güneri said, adding that the results of genetic studies show that Siberian people reached as far as the Zagros.

“There were three waves of migration of Turkish tribes from the Southern Siberia to Europe,” said Osman Karatay, a professor from Ege University. He added that most of the groups in the third wave, which took place between 2600-2400 B.C., assimilated and entered the Germanic tribes and that there was a genetic kinship between their tribes and the Turks.

The professor also pointed out that there are indications that there is a technology and tool transfer from Siberia to the Göbeklitepe region and that it is not known whether people came, and if any, whether they were Turkish.

“Around 12,000 years ago, there would be no ‘Turks’ as we know it today. However, there may have been tribes that we could call our ‘common ancestors,’” he added.

“Talking about 30,000 years ago, it is impossible to identify and classify nations in today’s terms,” said Murat Öztürk, associate professor from İnönü University. He also said that it is not possible to determine who came to where during the migrations that were accepted to have been made thousands of years ago from Siberia.

On the other hand, Mehmet Özdoğan, an academic from Istanbul University, has an idea of where “the people of Göbeklitepe migrated to.”

According to Özdoğan, “the people of Göbeklitepe turned into farmers, and they could not stand the pressure of the overwhelming clergy and started to migrate to five ways.”

“Migrations take place primarily in groups. One of the five routes extends to the Caucasus, another from Iran to Central Asia, the Mediterranean coast to Spain, Thrace and [the northwestern province of] Kırklareli to Europe and England, and one route is to Istanbul via [Istanbul’s neighboring province of] Sakarya and stops,” Özdoğan said.

In a very short time after the migration of farmers in Göbeklitepe, 300 settlements were established only around northern Greece, Bulgaria and Thrace.

“Those who remained in Göbeklitepe pulled the trigger of Mesopotamian civilization in the following periods, and those who migrated to Mesopotamia started irrigated agriculture before the Sumerians,” he said.

Türkiye,

TURKEY Migration from Siberia behind formation of Göbeklitepe: Expert

Migration from Siberia behind formation of Göbeklitepe: Expert
MOST POPULAR

  1. Arrested Greek spy confesses activity in Türkiye: CNN Türk

    Arrested Greek spy confesses activity in Türkiye: CNN Türk

  2. Turkish FM urges for opening Zangezur corridor

    Turkish FM urges for opening Zangezur corridor

  3. Türkiye, NATO, Sweden, Finland to hold 4-way summit

    Türkiye, NATO, Sweden, Finland to hold 4-way summit

  4. Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill

    Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill

  5. Türkiye asks extradition of 45 terrorists from Finland, Sweden

    Türkiye asks extradition of 45 terrorists from Finland, Sweden
Recommended
Secret Power wins Türkiye’s most prestigious horse race

Secret Power wins Türkiye’s most prestigious horse race
Benthos return to Marmara Sea

Benthos return to Marmara Sea
Hadid sisters to come to Bodrum for business trip

Hadid sisters to come to Bodrum for business trip
Number of total vehicles in Türkiye reaches 26 million

Number of total vehicles in Türkiye reaches 26 million
COVID-19 vaccine founders to begin studies on cancer in Türkiye

COVID-19 vaccine founders to begin studies on cancer in Türkiye
Arrested Greek spy confesses activity in Türkiye: CNN Türk

Arrested Greek spy confesses activity in Türkiye: CNN Türk
WORLD More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

A political shift is beginning to take hold across the U.S. as tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains in recent years are becoming Republicans.

ECONOMY UK presses on with Brexit rules rewrite

UK presses on with Brexit rules rewrite

Britain is ramping up a feud with the European Union by pressing on with a plan to rip up parts of the post-Brexit trade deal it signed with the bloc.

SPORTS Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye is the favorite candidate to host Euro 2032 tournament, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said while talking about Italy’s candidacy.