Migration body denies Istanbul-wide residency ban

Migration body denies Istanbul-wide residency ban

ANKARA
Migration body denies Istanbul-wide residency ban

The Directorate of Migration Management has refuted claims that all 39 districts of Istanbul are closed to new residence permits for foreigners, clarifying that the ban is still limited to only 10 districts.

The bureau emphasized that recent reports circulating on media outlets and social media are inaccurate, asserting that their ongoing monitoring and evaluation studies for spatial concentration are in progress.

According to the directorate's July 16 statement, restrictions on new residence permit applications were initially implemented in Istanbul's Fatih and Esenyurt districts in January 2021. Following an evaluation conducted in October 2022, this ban was extended to include the Avcılar, Bahçelievler, Başakşehir, Bağcılar, Esenler, Küçükçekmece, Sultangazi and Zeytinburnu districts.

The directorate, responsible for periodic density analysis of the foreign population in districts and neighborhoods, has been taking measures to alleviate these concentrations.

As of July 1, 2022, a total of 1,169 neighborhoods in 63 of the country's all 81 provinces, where the density of foreigners exceeded 20 percent compared to the Turkish population, were closed to new foreign registrations. In Istanbul alone, 54 neighborhoods have been designated as closed.

Meanwhile, recent intensified measures by the Istanbul police have led to a decrease in the presence of illegal immigrants outside their homes, as individuals seek to avoid inspections.

As inspections began on July 4, the number of illegal immigrants detected gradually decreased. Subsequently, authorities commenced house raids to apprehend individuals whose addresses had been determined.

It has been discovered that illegal immigrants, fearful of being caught, have been sharing information among themselves about areas under police scrutiny.

Separately, law enforcement teams have conducted 81 operations this year targeting those who provide shelter and transportation for illegal migrants. During these operations, 126 individuals were apprehended for renting their homes and facilitating illegal immigration. Of those detained, 44 have been arrested, resulting in fines totaling 5.7 million Turkish Liras ($220,000).

Türkiye, residency,

TÜRKIYE Kremlin says Black Sea grain deal has de facto ended

Kremlin says Black Sea grain deal has 'de facto ended'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kremlin says Black Sea grain deal has 'de facto ended'

    Kremlin says Black Sea grain deal has 'de facto ended'

  2. Wildfires grip forests in Hatay, Mersin, Çanakkale

    Wildfires grip forests in Hatay, Mersin, Çanakkale

  3. Iran's morality police return after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress on women

    Iran's morality police return after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress on women

  4. Scorching heatwave threatens to break top temperatures

    Scorching heatwave threatens to break top temperatures

  5. Traffic on key bridge from Crimea to Russia's mainland halted amid reports of explosions and deaths

    Traffic on key bridge from Crimea to Russia's mainland halted amid reports of explosions and deaths
Recommended
Kremlin says Black Sea grain deal has de facto ended

Kremlin says Black Sea grain deal has 'de facto ended'
Wildfires grip forests in Hatay, Mersin, Çanakkale

Wildfires grip forests in Hatay, Mersin, Çanakkale

Senior PKK member neutralized in northern Iraq

Senior PKK member 'neutralized' in northern Iraq
EU wildfire risk map points several areas in Türkiye extremely risky

EU wildfire risk map points several areas in Türkiye 'extremely risky'
‘AI chat models consume staggering amount of water’

‘AI chat models consume staggering amount of water’
‘Precipitation poses risk for flights at Trabzon Airport’

‘Precipitation poses risk for flights at Trabzon Airport’
WORLD Irans morality police return after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress on women

Iran's morality police return after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress on women

Iranian authorities on Sunday announced a new campaign to force women to wear the Islamic headscarf and morality police returned to the streets 10 months after the death of a woman in their custody sparked nationwide protests.

ECONOMY Togg to produce 1 mln vehicles by 2032: Minister

Togg to produce 1 mln vehicles by 2032: Minister

Türkiye’s first electric carmaker Togg will produce a total of 1 million vehicles by 2032, Industry and Technology Minister Fatih Kacır has said.

SPORTS Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of its women’s national team to date late on July 16, when the “Sultans of the Net” became the third different side to win the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).