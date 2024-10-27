Microsoft fires employees who organized vigil for Palestinians

Microsoft fires employees who organized vigil for Palestinians

REDMOND
Microsoft fires employees who organized vigil for Palestinians

Microsoft has fired two employees who organized an unauthorized vigil at the company's headquarters for Palestinians killed in Gaza during Israel's war with Hamas.

The two employees told The Associated Press they were fired by phone call late on Oct. 24, several hours after a lunchtime event they organized at Microsoft's campus in Redmond, Washington.

Both workers were members of a coalition of employees called “No Azure for Apartheid" that has opposed Microsoft's sale of its cloud-computing technology to the Israeli government.

“We have so many community members within Microsoft who have lost family, lost friends or loved ones,” said Abdo Mohamed, a researcher and data scientist.

"But Microsoft really failed to have the space for us where we can come together and share our grief and honor the memories of people who can no longer speak for themselves."

Mohamed, who is from Egypt, said he now needs a new job in the next two months to transfer a work visa and avoid deportation.

Another fired worker, Hossam Nasr, said the purpose of the vigil was both “to honor the victims of the Palestinian genocide in Gaza and to call attention to Microsoft’s complicity in the genocide” because of the use of its technology by the Israeli military.

Google earlier this year fired more than 50 workers in the aftermath of protests over technology the company is supplying the Israeli government amid the Gaza war .

The firings stemmed from internal turmoil and sit-in protests at Google offices centered on “Project Nimbus,” a $1.2 billion contract signed in 2021 for Google and Amazon to provide the Israeli government with cloud computing and artificial intelligence services.

Palestine,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill

Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill

    Parliament set to debate legislative omnibus bill

  2. Former İYİ Party lawmaker launches new party

    Former İYİ Party lawmaker launches new party

  3. Türkiye ready to launch free trade talks with UK

    Türkiye ready to launch free trade talks with UK

  4. Turkish strikes 'neutralize' 37 more PKK members

    Turkish strikes 'neutralize' 37 more PKK members

  5. Duterte offers 'no apologies' for deadly drug war

    Duterte offers 'no apologies' for deadly drug war
Recommended
Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad

Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad
Oil, gas exploration in Somalia game changer: Energy minister

Oil, gas exploration in Somalia 'game changer': Energy minister
France to target absent public workers with benefits cut

France to target absent public workers with benefits cut

Chinas second-generation factory owners go digital

China's second-generation factory owners go digital

Saudi opens resort island at futuristic mega-city

Saudi opens resort island at futuristic mega-city
McDonald’s puts Quarter Pounder back on its menu

McDonald’s puts Quarter Pounder back on its menu
E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year
WORLD Duterte offers no apologies for deadly drug war

Duterte offers 'no apologies' for deadly drug war

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte strongly defended his deadly drug war as he testified on Monday at a senate probe of the crackdown.
ECONOMY Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad

Turkish contractors undertake $12 billion worth of projects abroad

Turkish contractors have undertaken a total of $11.8 billion worth of projects abroad in the first nine months of 2024.
SPORTS Turkish stars shine in Europe with hat-tricks, late comebacks

Turkish stars shine in Europe with hat-tricks, late comebacks

It was a night to remember for Turkish footballers plying their trade abroad, as Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick for Benfica in Portugal and Kenan Yıldız came off the bench to inspire a stunning comeback for Juventus in Italy.
﻿