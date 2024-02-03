Microplastics found in mussels in Bosphorus Strait: Study

ISTANBUL
A study has shown that a large portion of mussels retrieved from the Bosphorus in Istanbul contain microplastics.

During research conducted at Istanbul Aydın University, microplastics were found in 73 percent of 30 different mussel samples taken from the Sarıyer region of the Bosphorus.

Experts warned that due to the situation caused by environmental factors and sea pollution, it is essential to pay attention to the consumption of mussels, which are also one of the famous street delicacies, at reliable points and, if possible, to prefer products from the seas less affected by industrial pollution.

“Microplastics can contaminate food from many different sources. First of all, the environment where the mussels are produced and the seawater must be clean. It needs to be obtained from clean waters. As our sea pollution increases, the mussels obtained from here can of course contain high amounts of microplastics,” said Dr. Ayla Ünver Alçay, the deputy director of the Food Application and Research Center at Istanbul Aydın University.

While making suggestions to consumers, Alçay said, "They should ask the origin of the mussels. A study conducted by another researcher in the past years on mussels taken from Istanbul, İzmir, Muğla and Adana showed a high level of contamination in mussels from Istanbul and lowest in samples taken from Muğla."

"The cleanliness of the water and the sea from which the mussels are obtained is very important. We can say that contamination may be higher in mussels from the Marmara Sea,” she concluded.

