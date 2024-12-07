Michelin Guide 2025 Istanbul-İzmir-Muğla selection announced

ISTANBUL

The Michelin Guide 2025 Istanbul-İzmir-Muğla selection was unveiled at a ceremony held on Dec. 5 at the Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at the Bosphorus.

A total of 32 new restaurants, including two Michelin-starred venues, were added to the 2025 selection for Istanbul, İzmir and Muğla. The number of recommended establishments in Türkiye has reached 132, with 77 in Istanbul, 24 in İzmir and 31 in Mugla.

Among the newly discovered restaurants by Michelin inspectors, two were awarded Michelin Stars, eight received Bib Gourmand recognition and six earned the Michelin Green Star. Additionally, all restaurants that received stars in 2023 and 2024 retained their accolades this year.

This year, single Michelin Stars were awarded to Casa Lavanda in Istanbul and Narımor in İzmir.

Several restaurants maintained their stars, including Araka, Arkestra, Mikla, Neolokal, Nicole, and Sankai by Nagaya in Istanbul; Kitchen by Osman Sezener and Maçakızı in Bodrum; and OD Urla, Teruar Urla and Vino Locale in Izmir.

Istanbul’s Turk Fatih Tutak, a leader in the local culinary scene, continues to be recommended with two Michelin Stars.

The Michelin Green Star, awarded to restaurants committed to environmentally conscious gastronomy, was given to Casa Lavanda, The Barn, and Telezzüz in Istanbul; Mezra Yalıkavak (Bodrum) and Agora Pansiyon (Milas) in Muğla; and Asma Yaprağı in İzmir.

The Bib Gourmand Award, recognized for offering exceptional food at reasonable prices, was presented to Arka Ristorante Pizzeria, Ali Ocakbaşı, Aslında Meyhane, Tatbak, Araf Istanbul, Nazende Cadde, Beynel and Green Star recipients Asma Yaprağı and Agora Pansiyon.

With newly added establishments and those maintaining their accolades, the number of Bib Gourmand restaurants in 2025 has risen to 27, with 14 in Istanbul, 8 in İzmir and five in Muğla.

An additional 22 restaurants were included in the Michelin Guide recommendations. These include Birinci Kordon Balık Restoran, Gula Urla, Hus Şarapçılık, Kasap Fuat Çeşme, Ortaya Alaçatı and Scappi from İzmir; The Barn, Telezzüz, Apartıman Yeniköy, Herise Istanbul and Lokanta by Divan from Istanbul; and Divia by Maksut Aşkar, Barbarossa, Karnas Vineyards, Kornel, Lucca By The Sea, Oi Filoi, Oro by Alfredo Russo, Mori, The Red Balloon Yalıkavak and Mezra Yalıkavak from Muğla.

The 2025 Michelin Sommelier Award was presented to Yunus Öztürk, the proprietor of the Michelin-starred restaurant OD Urla. The service team of the Michelin-starred restaurant Nicole was honored with the 2025 Michelin Service Award.

The 2025 Michelin Young Chef Award went to Serhat Doğramacı of the Green Star-awarded Mezra Yalıkavak restaurant in Bodrum.

All restaurant recommendations for Istanbul, İzmir and Muğla can be accessed through the Michelin Guide website and mobile applications.