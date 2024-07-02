Michael J Fox celebrates his ‘mind blowing’ Glastonbury performance

Michael J Fox celebrates his ‘mind blowing’ Glastonbury performance

LONDON
Michael J Fox celebrates his ‘mind blowing’ Glastonbury performance

Michael J. Fox rocked Glastonbury. The actor joined Coldplay on guitar for a performance of their hit “Fix You” at the massive UK music festival over the weekend, and celebrated with a tribute to the band shared on social media.

“Glastonbury all the love and thanks to the @coldplay team who took such great care of us. And many thanks to Chris, Will, Johnny, Guy and Phil,” Fox wrote, alongside a carousel of photos showing his time at the fest. “Oh yeah in case you were wondering…it was f*cking mind blowing. There is a time for every band and a band for every time. This is @coldplay’s time.”

Video of their performance shared by the BBC showed frontman Chris Martin directing the spotlight to Fox.

“Go Johnny, go, go, go,” Martin sang, riffing on Fox’s famous performance of the Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” in “Back to the Future.”

Martin told the crowd that Fox was key in Coldplay coming together.

“The main reason we’re in a band is because of watching ‘Back to the Future,’” he said. “Thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on Earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox. Thank you so much Michael, our hero.”

Fox previously played with Coldplay during a show in 2016 in New Jersey.

Glastonbury Festival,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

    Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

  2. Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye

    Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye

  3. PKK sets fire to north Iraq village, says Defense Ministry

    PKK sets fire to north Iraq village, says Defense Ministry

  4. Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

    Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

  5. Russian barrage on Ukrainian city kills four, wounds 27

    Russian barrage on Ukrainian city kills four, wounds 27
Recommended
Napoleon pistols up for auction

Napoleon pistols up for auction
Barbie that went to space to go on display in London

Barbie that went to space to go on display in London
Dont camp out, Amsterdam tells Swifties

Don't camp out, Amsterdam tells Swifties
Centuries-old finds unearthed in İnebolu

Centuries-old finds unearthed in İnebolu
Slow art: The master illuminator of Tehran

Slow art: The master illuminator of Tehran
Anthony Mackies own super power is swimming with sharks

Anthony Mackie's own super power is swimming with sharks
German pianist holds open-air concerts in Antalya for world peace

German pianist holds open-air concerts in Antalya for world peace
WORLD Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

Israeli generals commanding the troops in the Gaza Strip have urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a ceasefire in a recent meeting, citing troops' fatigue and lack of ammunition from the nine-month-long conflict.
ECONOMY Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June

Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June

Türkiye’s foreign trade balance posted a deficit of $6.44 billion in June, widening 21.4 percent from a year ago, the Trade Ministry has said.
SPORTS Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after winning a thriller with Austria 2-1 as both countries reached the last eight of a European Championship for the first time since 2008.
﻿