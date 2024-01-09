Michael Bolton taking break from touring after having surgery for brain tumor

LOS ANGELES
Michael Bolton says he is focusing on recuperation and healing after discovering an “unexpected” medical challenge over the holidays.

The musician and singer, 70, shared via his official Facebook page on Jan. 5 that “just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery.”

Bolton said the surgery was a success and thanked his “incredible medical team.” He said he is now recuperating at home.

“For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring,” Bolton wrote in the social media post.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” he added.

According to Bolton’s official website, he had tour dates scheduled in Florida in early February, followed by a show in Indio, California on Feb. 9.

Shows were also scheduled to take place in Canada, Switzerland and elsewhere in the United States through the end of May. Information on rescheduled shows is not yet available.

Russia to do 'everything' to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod
