MHP’s Bahçeli slams US strikes on Iran as 'scandalous'

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has strongly condemned the United States for joining Israel’s ongoing war by striking Iranian nuclear sites, calling the move "scandalous and irresponsible."

"Everyone is playing their dirty role. The knot of the war belt has been untied, its ribbon has been cut, its stage has been set," Bahçeli said in a written statement issued on June 23.

Bahçeli, a key ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling alliance, also accused the Donald Trump administration of "patting the back of the calamity and silently watching genocide unfold."

"It is of course a deep contradiction and political inconsistency, as well as fakeness and insincerity, for the U.S. President, who promised to end the wars, to ignite the fuse of new wars," Bahçeli said.

"The American people will deliver the most fair and equitable treatment to this unreliable and flawed political attitude."

He described the U.S. bombing of three Iranian nuclear facilities last week as "scandalous and irresponsible."

Bahçeli also slammed the U.N. Security Council’s expression of concern as "a vulgar deception," accusing the body of being "paralyzed" in the face of war.

"The United Nations is not an authority for whining, coyness, reproach and complaints," he said, adding that the U.N. has the legal grounds for humanitarian intervention but fails to act.

The MHP leader also directed scathing remarks at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, referring to him as the “genocidal leader of the age” and accusing him of “experiencing a mental breakdown” amid continued military operations in Gaza and strikes on Iranian territory.

Bahçeli warned against what he called Western double standards, saying that while Israel’s nuclear capabilities are never questioned, Iran is punished for attempting to build deterrence.

"Supporting an attempt to deter and punish another country in this context is a mistake that has no equivalent in terms of reason, justice and logic," he said.

He argued that shielding Israel under the guise of regional stability is both "unjust and immoral" and said the United States has positioned itself as the "protective axis" of Israel’s militaristic approach in the region.